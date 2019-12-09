Local author to sign books at library

“Nourishing the Soul — The Real Value of Meals on Wheels” and “Who Let the Frogs Out?” are the latest releases from Terre Du Lac author Robert U. Montgomery, a former North County High School teacher who has written more than a dozen books.
The author will be signing copies of his latest releases at the Park Hills Public Library Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m.
A long-time volunteer at the Bonne Terre Senior and Nutrition Center, Montgomery said he wrote "Nourishing the Soul" as a "labor of love."
"Meals on Wheels is a wonderful program and those of us who volunteer benefit as much from it as those who receive the meals," he said. "I'm hoping this book will raise awareness and encourage others to volunteer."
All profits will go to the Bonne Terre and Park Hills centers, where the book will be for sale.
Montgomery said the book was inspired by 95-year-old Dorothy Quoin, who has been volunteering at the Bonne Terre center for nearly 20 years.
"I first started to write it as a tribute to her," he added. "But then I realized that I wanted to help educate people about both the Meals on Wheels program and the centers, which are under-appreciated community assets."
The first part of the book is about Quoin, while the second part uses stories and experiences from volunteers and meal recipients to reveal how the value of the program extends far beyond the delivery of food. The third part is about the centers and what they provide for area seniors.
“Who Let the Frogs Out?” is the author's second illustrated children's book, following the release of “Who Let the Bugs Out?” earlier this year.
Featuring bright, eye-popping illustrations, these books are mysteries targeted for readers ages 9 to 11, but Montgomery said experienced, younger readers should be able to enjoy them, too. He emphasized that sales from the first book revealed grandparents really liked it too, possibly because it reminded them of the fun they had, playing outside when they were children.
Along with providing entertaining stories, the books are intended to encourage children to put down their electronics and go outside to play and explore. They also include kid-friendly information about nature.
Montgomery's other books are about fishing, nature, nostalgia, and rescue dogs. He also has written two novels about wolves.
Readers can learn more about Montgomery's work at his website, RUM Publishing and at his Amazon page.
