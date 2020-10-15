Local blood drives set for October

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by giving blood or platelets. In appreciation, those who come to give Oct. 15-Nov. 11 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors of all blood types are urged to help ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. To thank those who come to give in October, the Red Cross is also offering a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card to five lucky winners.
Important COVID-19 information for donors
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities for the weeks of Oct. 15-31:
Bonne Terre
Oct. 27: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sonrise Baptist Church, 454 Berry Road
Farmington
Oct. 19: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd
Oct. 20: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd
Oct. 27: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,
Oct. 28: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center, 1010 West Columbia Street
Sainte Genevieve
Oct. 20: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr.
Caledonia
Oct. 23: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Church, 10359 State Hwy C
About blood donation
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
