 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local blood drives set for October
0 comments
top story

Local blood drives set for October

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local blood drives set for October

Donors of all blood types are urged to help ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. 

 pixabay

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by giving blood or platelets. In appreciation, those who come to give Oct. 15-Nov. 11 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Donors of all blood types are urged to help ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. To thank those who come to give in October, the Red Cross is also offering a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card to five lucky winners. 

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities for the weeks of Oct. 15-31:

Bonne Terre

Oct. 27: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sonrise Baptist Church, 454 Berry Road

Farmington

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 19: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

Oct. 20: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

Oct. 27: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,

Oct. 28: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center, 1010 West Columbia Street

Sainte Genevieve

Oct. 20: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste Genevieve Dr.

Caledonia

Oct. 23: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Church, 10359 State Hwy C

About blood donation

Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MSHP: Watch your speed
Local News

MSHP: Watch your speed

Although COVID-19 has somewhat reduced the amount of traffic on Missouri’s highways and byways, the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety is w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News