Local boy places in state sportfishing event

The University of Missouri Extension 2020 State 4-H Sportfishing Event was hosted virtually June 19-21 with more than 90 registered 4-H youth.
4-H members practiced their angling skills at local public fishing areas in a derby to catch the largest fish. They also tested their knowledge of species and tackle identification, aquatic ecosystems, and fish anatomy in the sportfishing skill-a-thon.
As a result of their experiences in 4-H, youth reported they want to learn more about natural resources and see 4-H as a place to gain that knowledge and enjoy natural resource activities. They also stated they are able to describe the importance of aquatic ecosystems and identify equipment and techniques used in sportfishing. On a broader level, youth shared they like to learn new things, are willing to work hard on something difficult, set goals for themselves, and show respect for others’ ideas.
Youth were divided into three categories based on age.
Junior (ages 8-10) derby winners include 1st place Christopher Boschert – St. Charles County and Henry Stark – Cooper County as the runner up. Junior skill-a-thon winners include 1st place Luke Manson – Chariton County and Trevin Manson – Chariton County as the runner up.
Intermediate (ages 11-13) derby winners are 1st place Trevor Stegall – St. Francois County and Connor Briggs – Franklin County as the runner up. Intermediate skill-a-ton winners are 1st place Isaac Hansen – Cole County and Kendal Neely – Lawrence County as runner up.
Senior (ages 14-18) derby winners include 1st place Cole Rucker – Franklin County and Levi Johnson – Grundy County as runner up. Senior skill-a-thon winners include: 1st place Ashlyn Ohlms – St. Charles County and Levi Johnson – Grundy County as runner up.
The 2020 State 4-H Sportfishing Event was sponsored by Bass Pro Shops and the Missouri Department of Conservation with support from the Missouri 4-H Foundation.
About 4-H
More than 55,000 members strong, Missouri 4-H is an active, dynamic organization of young people who are learning, growing and preparing to be the leaders of today and tomorrow – making a real difference in their community, country and world. 4-H is the youth development program of the University of Missouri and the nation’s Cooperative Extension System. For more information on Missouri 4-H, visit 4h.missouri.edu.
