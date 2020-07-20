Local boy places in state sportfishing event

4-H members practiced their angling skills at local public fishing areas in a derby to catch the largest fish. They also tested their knowledge of species and tackle identification, aquatic ecosystems, and fish anatomy in the sportfishing skill-a-thon.

As a result of their experiences in 4-H, youth reported they want to learn more about natural resources and see 4-H as a place to gain that knowledge and enjoy natural resource activities. They also stated they are able to describe the importance of aquatic ecosystems and identify equipment and techniques used in sportfishing. On a broader level, youth shared they like to learn new things, are willing to work hard on something difficult, set goals for themselves, and show respect for others’ ideas.