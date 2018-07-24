Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Pedestrian struck and killed

A 10-year-old Park Hills boy riding a bicycle is being treated for serious injuries in a St. Louis-area hospital after he was hit by an SUV about 4 p.m. Monday on Wood Street in Park Hills, according to authorities.

The youngster reportedly road into the path of the driver who was apparently blinded by the sun.

"It was a tragic accident that couldn't be blamed on anybody," said Park Hills Police Chief Bill Holloway. "It was bad judgment. Luckily she wasn't driving real fast."

According to T.J. Isgrig of the St. Francois County Ambulance District, the youngster was transported to Parkland Health Center and then flown by emergency helicopter to Children's Hospital in St. Louis for further treatment of his injuries.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the name of the driver had not been released.

Kevin Jenkins is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3614 or kjenkins@dailyjournalonline.com

