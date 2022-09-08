Local boys and girls sought for Scouting

Maddie Lasewicz, district executive of the Ozark Trailblazers District of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) is looking for new scouts to join the organization this autumn.

“We have a bunch of fall recruitments coming up for Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts,” she said. “The Cub Scouts are kindergarten to fifth grade and open to girls and boys. Troops are sixth grade and up.

“Cub Scouts have an option to have a Family Pack that is open to everybody. I’m one of the girls who went along with my brothers and never got to do anything. Now the whole family can go along and be involved. When they get to that older age they separate them out to boys and girls. Right now we just have boy troops.”

The mission of BSA is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetime by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. Values taught in Scouting include teamwork, leadership, decision-making abilities, and life-changing character traits.

According to BSA, "compared to their non-Scout peers, Scouts grow up to do better in school, graduate from high school and college at a higher rate, demonstrate more financial responsibility, attain higher incomes and report higher satisfaction with their lives.

"All of this is because the BSA instills values of character, leadership, citizenship and fitness through participation in scouting programs. From camping and selling popcorn, to pinewood derbies and flag rock climbing, scouts learn to embrace opportunity, overcome obstacles, serve their community and make new discoveries all while having fun."

Every unit has a trained volunteer ready to answer questions about the program and help find a group that is the best fit for the child.

2022 Fall Recruitment Dates

Sept. 11 from 5:30–7 p.m. — Packs 3403 and Troop 403 at Pilot Knob Park for Arcadia Valley, South Iron, Belleview, Viburnum, Centerville and Lesterville Schools. There will be STEM activities.

Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. — Packs 3404 and 3410 and Troop 410 at Bloomsdale KC Hall for Ste. Genevieve and Bloomsdale elementary schools, St. Agnes, Valle and Zell Catholic schools.

Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. — Pack 3423 at Esther United Methodist Church for Central, West County and North County school districts.

Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. — Pack 3471 and Troops 471 and 483 at Farmington United Methodist Church for Jefferson, Roosevelt, Washington-Franklin and Lincoln Schools in the Farmington School District. St. Joseph Catholic and St. Paul Lutheran schools and Mineral Area Homeschool. There will be yard games.

Sept. 18 from 6–8 p.m. — Pack 3247 and Troop 247 at Farmington Civic Center for Jefferson, Roosevelt, Washington-Franklin and Lincoln Schools in the Farmington School District. St. Joseph Catholic and St. Paul Lutheran schools and Mineral Area Homeschool. There will be a pool party.

Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. — Pack 3471 extra at Farmington United Methodist Church for Jefferson, Roosevelt, Washington-Franklin and Lincoln schools in the Farmington School District. St. Joseph Catholic and St. Paul Lutheran schools and Mineral Area Homeschool. There will be STEM activities.

Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. — Pack 3423 at Bismarck United Methodist Church for Bismarck School.

Sept. 24 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. — Pack 3160 and Troop 480 at the Potosi Library for Potosi Primary and Intermediate schools, Kingston K-5 School and Caledonia School. There will be a carnival theme with Scout skill stations.

Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. — Pack 3404 second chance and Troop 150 at the Ste. Genevieve American Legion for Ste. Genevieve Elementary and Valle. There will be STEM activities.

For more information go to www.beascout.org or contact District Executive Maddie Lasewicz at 603-703-8848 or madeline.lasewicz@scouting.org.