Local centenarian experiences a lifetime of blessings

Over time, the couple added to their acreage of what had already been purchased by George’s grandfather and father. The family’s farm now totals around 1,000 acres and has been in their family for six generations. They received the Missouri Century Farm Club award for having the farm in their family for more than 100 years.

The family of four traveled to several states and made many special memories together. They also loved their time at home where they often played croquet and horseshoes.

Conrad recalled one winter-related memory when she tried to teach her daughters how to sled in the snow. She told her girls how she loved going on sled rides with friend Minnie Miller who lived beside a steep hill.

When Conrad tried to show her own daughters how to sled, she demonstrated how to “get the sled going and jump on.” But she missed the sled and instead fell in the deep snow.

She also remembered a time when daughter Pat was first married and a new cook. She prepared rhubarb and didn’t know to sweeten it. Her grandpa Edwin first ate it and didn’t say anything, but when her dad George tried it he immediately said it needed lots of sugar instead of salt.

“Pat was just learning to cook,” said Conrad, “and she took rhubarb to be a vegetable and just salted it.”