Local centenarian experiences a lifetime of blessings

The nation has experienced profound changes in the past 100 years: 18 presidents, two world wars, breakthroughs in science and medicine, climate change. Homes have modern conveniences such as indoor plumbing and electricity. Technology is ever-evolving to enhance our lives in so many ways.
Here are only a few of the major events which have happened in the U.S. in the last century: Lindbergh’s nonstop solo flight across the Atlantic; the nation’s major highway system was created; the Great Depression; the Dust Bowl; FDR’s New Deal; the Holocaust; World Wars I and II, Pearl Harbor, the Korean, Vietnam and Cold wars; fast-food was created; the moon landing; assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.; Civil Rights Act; NATO; Nixon resigned amid the Watergate scandal; AIDS epidemic; Oklahoma City bombing, Columbine shootings and Sept. 11 attacks; Y2K; the Internet, e-commerce, social media, Google, smartphones and so much more.
The Roaring 20s was a decade full of interesting events. Robert and Mary were the most popular names.
Specifically, the year 1920 had many interesting occurrences. Women received the right to vote with the ratification of the 19th amendment. Band-Aids and Baby Ruth candy bars, named after President Grover Cleveland’s daughter Ruth, were invented. First-class postage stamps were 2 cents. The first commercially-licensed radio station began broadcasting. The U.S. Constitution was twice amended in a single year.
Actor Walter Matthau, of “Grumpy Old Men,” “The Godfather” author Mario Puzo and actress Shelley Winters were born.
Another special person was born in 1920. She’s a local resident who lives south of Farmington. Her name is Melba Conrad, and she officially became a centenarian on Friday.
Conrad quietly celebrated her 100th birthday on Aug. 7 at home, although her family is planning a special dinner at Libertyville Methodist Church, where she has attended for 73 years.
Conrad was the youngest daughter of James Edward “Ed” and Clara (Young) McDaniel out of eight siblings: Myrtle, Elliot, Iva, Bernice, Alberta, Zella, Lindell and Melba. Her family reunion, held annually on Labor Day weekend, will likely be canceled this year due to COVID-19. This will be the first time Conrad has missed the event.
Conrad said she doesn’t have a “secret” to her longevity. “I don’t have one,” she said. “I have just lived an ordinary life. No special diet. No special exercises.”
Conrad enjoys coffee three times a day whether it’s summer or winter. Her typical breakfast includes scrambled or poached eggs; sausage, ham or bacon; and toast with jelly or preserves. She does her own cooking, as she has all her life.
At 100, she has walked many miles. She walked to school every year except for sixth grade, when her family moved to St. Louis. The family returned to this area the following year.
Conrad started school at the Madison School, formerly located on F Highway in Ste. Genevieve County. Later, she transferred to the Libertyville School. She walked to both of these schools, regardless of the weather. It was three miles one-way to the Libertyville School. She graduated from there in 10th grade.
Then, she cut through a large field to get to a friend’s house so she would have a ride to school to Farmington. The high school at that time was located in the former three-story First Baptist Church building.
Conrad said despite the difficulties in getting to school, she felt it was important. “I just thought I needed to get an education so I made it an effort to go,” she said.
She said she didn’t enjoy giving oral book reports, but she loved to read, especially at home. She read whatever she could find: newspapers, magazines and the few books they owned or had at school.
For a centenarian, it might seem ironic that her least favorite subject in school was history, but she said she “enjoyed hearing other people tell things and share stories.”
During recess, the girls and boys separately played baseball. The boys also played marbles and the girls jumped rope.
Conrad’s mom packed her lunch in a paper bag and it usually included an egg sandwich, bacon or other leftovers. She did not eat peanut butter sandwiches -- she “never did care for them.”
Water was pumped from a well so students supplied their own cup.
Class took place in a three-room schoolhouse with a different teacher in each room. Two women each taught lower grades while a gentleman taught high school. A large wood stove was located in each room, which the children gathered around to have class when it was bitter cold.
“You had to put on more clothes to walk to school,” she said. “Most of the time I had siblings who walked to school with me.”
When she got older, she walked to school by herself. She recalled a time when the winter weather was bad.
“One time I stayed at a friend’s house because I thought the weather was too bad to go home,” she said, “but my dad thought I could make it home and so he came and picked me up in our buggy.”
Conrad also graduated from FHS after completing 12th grade. “I was happy when I finished school,” she said.
Her brother Lindell graduated from Mine La Motte School and later taught at Coffman School. Her older brother Elliot attended the college located in Farmington.
Conrad said her earliest memories are of being on the family farm.
“I remember when I used to go on the farm and make hay or get the cows,” she said. “I had to get the milk cow because she didn’t always come up so I had to go get her on a horse.” She and her brother usually milked the cow while her mother cooked breakfast.
She also helped carry in wood, which her brothers and dad chopped for the heating stove. Although she didn’t help much with the cooking, she did assist her mom with laundry, which was a big task for such a large family.
Her mom used a washboard and wrung out the clothes by hand before hanging them on the clothesline or indoors on the line in their upstairs unfinished loft.
It was exciting when the family bought a Maytag washer years later – around the time Conrad finished school – which had to be started by pressing a foot lever.
When she was young, Conrad had a doll with a little doll bed and a small rocking chair. She remembered receiving a very special gift from a neighbor who made her a little wooden table and cabinet. She still has both of these cherished items.
“That was about the extent of my toys,” she said.
As a teenager, Conrad remembers when the family got their first car and she learned to drive. Her brother Lindell taught her with “what little teaching I had.” She and Lindell were very close, although “sometimes we had our little differences,” she said.
She recalled when her dad bought their 1940 Chevrolet and how exciting it was for their family.
After Conrad graduated from the 12th grade, she took a beauty course and worked at a beauty shop in St. Louis for a short time before working for Ametorp, where torpedoes were made.
Shortly after that, Conrad married George on Sept. 23, 1945. George lived “just across the field.” They had gone to the same school together. She was one of
George’s sister’s friends.
After they married, the couple built their house and got electricity in 1947.
“That was a great invention,” said Conrad. “I didn’t have to go to bed in the dark.”
They already had indoor plumbing but no longer had to carry water in when they added electric.
“After that, we were all set,” she said. “It was wonderful.”
The couple had two daughters, Pat and Nancy. Her youngest daughter was six years old when Conrad went to work at Trimfoot in Farmington, where she was employed for 14 years before retiring.
George was a full-time farmer and also did cattle and grain hauling. In addition, he did work for neighbors such as combining.
“Back then it was neighbors helping neighbors,” said Conrad.
She said her husband’s biggest job was hauling. He might travel to the city three times in one day and not return home until late.
“We worked on the farm together,” she said, “and we really enjoyed it.”
Over time, the couple added to their acreage of what had already been purchased by George’s grandfather and father. The family’s farm now totals around 1,000 acres and has been in their family for six generations. They received the Missouri Century Farm Club award for having the farm in their family for more than 100 years.
The family of four traveled to several states and made many special memories together. They also loved their time at home where they often played croquet and horseshoes.
Conrad recalled one winter-related memory when she tried to teach her daughters how to sled in the snow. She told her girls how she loved going on sled rides with friend Minnie Miller who lived beside a steep hill.
When Conrad tried to show her own daughters how to sled, she demonstrated how to “get the sled going and jump on.” But she missed the sled and instead fell in the deep snow.
She also remembered a time when daughter Pat was first married and a new cook. She prepared rhubarb and didn’t know to sweeten it. Her grandpa Edwin first ate it and didn’t say anything, but when her dad George tried it he immediately said it needed lots of sugar instead of salt.
“Pat was just learning to cook,” said Conrad, “and she took rhubarb to be a vegetable and just salted it.”
The couple also enjoyed being members of the local Saddle Club for years and going on long rides.
The couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a special event planned by their family at Eagle Lake years ago.
Sadly, George passed away 13 years ago in July. Conrad is also the last surviving child of her eight siblings. Most of her brothers and sisters lived to be in their 80s.
Throughout her 100 years of life, Conrad said, “God has blessed me very well with my health and family.”
There are two things Conrad knows for sure that she does not want to do – fly or go on the water.
Today, Conrad enjoys putting challenging puzzles together during the winter months and working word searches in the summer. She also spends plenty of time with her family, including great grandsons Griffin and Wyatt.
Looking back, Conrad said she is thankful for her health. She recalled when she was 3 years old and had to have a surgery on her leg because her parents were told she might never walk again.
Now nearly a century later, that scar still reminds Conrad of a difficult challenge she overcame. She’s even more grateful for the memorable experiences she’s had and the people with whom she’s shared them.
Conrad’s family would love for people to send her a card to celebrate her 100th birthday. Please mail them to 292 Lakeview Drive, Farmington, MO 63640.
