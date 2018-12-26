West County cheerleader, Ella Pratt, from Terre Du Lac, will be performing in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida on New Year's Day.
Individuals invited to perform in the pre-game performance are trophy winners and/or All-American award winners from Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) and National Dance Alliance (NDA) summer camps, brands under the Varsity Spirit umbrella.
Participants will travel to Orlando for a week of rehearsals dedicated to preparing them for their Citrus Bowl pre-game performance. The dancers and cheerleaders will perform in front of 60,000 fans at this popular college football game in the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
The Citrus Bowl has been a college football tradition since 1947. The game gives cheerleaders and dancers the opportunity to perform at the 7th oldest collegiate bowl in the country, as well as the opportunity to visit Walt Disney World Resort.
For more than 40 years, Varsity Spirit has been the leading organization training cheerleaders and their coaches in proper cheerleading safety technique, stunting progressions and spirit leading activities. Cheerleaders are taught spirit leading essentials like game cheers and pep rally fundamentals as well as proper stunting progressions, a part of a highly acclaimed Safety Awareness Program.
Ella, daughter of Byron and Brandy Pratt, is a freshman at West County and a second-year All-American award winning cheerleader. Ella has participated in team cheer at West County for three years, one year of competitive team cheer with Flipside Flawless, and nine years of competitive dance and acrobatics. Ella’s accomplishments include numerous regional and national team and solo awards, including a top 12 placement on America’s Got Talent-Season 8 with the group Innovative Force.
About Varsity Spirit
Memphis-based Varsity Spirit has been a driving force behind cheerleading’s dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, and the leading global source for all things cheerleading and dance. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation and educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting nearly a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit’s 5,000 employees have been helping raise cheerleading’s influence and profile since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit www.varsity.com or www.varsitybrands.com.
