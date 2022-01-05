Local couple, in-laws appear on Dr. Phil

A Farmington mother-in-law entreated TV talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw to mediate a disagreement with her son and daughter-in-law in an episode that was taped in mid-December and aired Tuesday afternoon.

The son had alerted the Daily Journal a few times about the taping and airing prior to Tuesday. When the daughter-in-law and mother-in-law were separately interviewed by the Daily Journal on Monday, both parties agreed the attempt at mediation did not seem successful.

According to both sides, the taping was solicited by Farmington resident Tamara Bretz, mother to Cory Campbell and mother-in-law to Cory’s wife of almost six years, Katrina Campbell, also of Farmington. Together, the Campbells have three children: a 5-year-old they share, a non-binary, transgender, 12-year-old son who Katrina volunteered will soon be taking testosterone injections, and a 14-year-old daughter who Katrina volunteered is bisexual.

Katrina is a practicing Wiccan who said, for a number of years, she was also a Christian although in recent years, she said, she and husband Cory have become omnists. Omnism is the practice of recognizing and respecting all religions, or the lack of religion.

The episode, entitled “My Daughter-in-Law is a Witch and Turned My Son Against Me!,” has Tamara and her husband Mark sitting across from Cory and Katrina, with Dr. Phil McGraw mediating.

According to a 2008 New York Times article, McGraw is not a licensed therapist. He obtained a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from North Texas State University in 1979 – his dissertation was on “Rheumatoid Arthritis: A Psychological Intervention” -- and was licensed in Texas for 20 years, but hasn’t renewed his license for quite some time. He has never been licensed to practice in California, where the show is taped.

“You definitely need to watch the whole thing because there's a lot that goes into the whole episode, like they're just showing, like, little bits and pieces of the situation,” Katrina said.

“Me and my husband, like, if anything, what we want to happen with this is, we're really hoping that we can reach out to the community and let them see this episode and hopefully even help other families amend because of the differences in their culture or their beliefs or their political affiliations,” she said. “We’re tired of so much division. And we accept everybody for who they are and what they believe in. You know, and that's basically who we are, but his mom, she hates me. She hates me, and she hates everything I stand for.”

Katrina said Cory contacted the newspaper because, since the four involved live in Farmington, they thought the close-to-home aspect would encourage people to learn from their situation and hear their message.

Tamara said she invited Cory and Katrina to appear on Dr. Phil so that he could address what Tamara feels are mental health issues.

The episode discusses the couples’ differences in religion; the Bretzes insisting they miss Cory; Cory telling them unless they accept Katrina, he won’t be around them; Tamara accusing Katrina of having personality disorders that have caused disruptions in the Bretz family and in the Campbells’ marriage, which has at times been abusive, they admit; Tamara’s alleged refusal to accept Cory and Katrina’s middle child’s gender identity; accusations of past abuse while Cory was growing up; Katrina insisting they should be proud of Cory because he’s an EMT working to become a paramedic; Mark congratulated Cory and said he was proud of him.

After considerable back-and-forth, McGraw weighed in and asked each side what they wanted, and, as he often does during his show, asked all of them if they’d “rather be right or happy.” Spoiler alert: At the end of the show, McGraw seems to concede neither side seems willing to make concessions.

Katrina said the trip to Hollywood was nice enough, even if taping the show was not their idea.

“Yeah, they had us stay at the Hilton Universal, the show provided us with enough food for the day, like every day at the hotel we could order up to $300 in food each day for us and the kids,” she said. “They flew us out. They had us chauffeured around when we needed to go places and other than that, we had a couple of days that we got to have freedom and do whatever we wanted, so we took the kids sightseeing to let them see Los Angeles.

"I used to actually live in LA when I was 20 so I took my kids to my old restaurant where I worked at and they got to see it and eat the food there. They loved it. It was really cool.”

Katrina said the feedback they have received from some in Cory’s family has been less than supportive, and they’re thinking of consulting a lawyer.

Tamara indicated she was less than impressed with the result of the show.

“I think it's a TV show,” she said. “I went on there because I feel like there's some mental illness going on and I was trying to help with that. So I don't know if it's good for me to have any real say at this point … It was a way for me to reach out to get help for them. And I can say I was validated.”

