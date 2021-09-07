Local dance studio wins big at summer competitions

A Farmington dance team that competed at regionals and nationals this summer came back home with several impressive awards to show for their efforts.
On Stage Performing Arts Center is a competitive and recreational studio in Farmington that's going on its fifth season. The studio is in Suite 198 of The Factory on West First Street. While the studio is open to both girls and boys, the teams that attended the two competitions was made up entirely of girls.
"We're the new kids on the block, for sure, but we've been competing for the past five years," said studio owner Jacque Gonzales. "We've done super well with our competition teams and this year was just extraordinary. We competed in St. Louis for the regionals. You have to qualify there to go to nationals by winning.
"In the petite routine there were eight girls, and in our carnival routine there were 12. The girls ranged in age from 4 to 15 years old. They were so excited! I want to give them more props because it was just phenomenal. Some of these studios from other towns are huge, and we're pretty small, so it was a huge honor to even get to compete with them. Getting called back for two of our routines, out of hundreds, was unbelievable.
"We took our routines to nationals where there was close to 500 or 600 acts. They narrowed it down to 15 acts. The teams were from all over — there were studios from Arkansas to Florida and Tennessee. We had two dances make it to that top 15 out of the entire competition — one winning first place in the petite category and one winning second place in the junior category. It was a huge honor!"
The girls ended up National Championship Encore winners and were second place Encore winners. They were also named senior title winner at Addiction Dance.
"The Encore winning routine 'Bad to the Bone' won first place and 'Carnival' took second," Gonzales said. "August Hanlon's solo won Title. We also had a trio made up of Laney Cassidy, Blakely Mayes and Kinleigh Hayes who took home top trio in the '11 and under' age group."
Asked what positive results children receive from being involved in a dance studio like On Stage Performing Arts Center, Gonzales said, "In my experience, I just believe it's great for an after-school activity. It builds lifelong friendships, for sure. It also gets them moving. They get the exercise they need, and it just keeps them out of trouble."
While the studio is located in Farmington, Gonzales stressed that her students come from all around the area.
"They're from Fredericktown, they're from Potosi, they're from Desloge, they're from Farmington, they're from Park Hills, they're from Leadington," she said. "They're from everywhere. I feel like our studio is one big family.
"Everyone at the studio has my phone number and they can call me anytime. We are a professional studio that has a lot of training background. I was a Rams cheerleader and all of my teachers are well-trained. I stand behind our studio and I love it to death!"
Those wanting more information about On Stage Performing Arts Center are encouraged to send an email to onstagepacdance@gmail.com, check out the studio's Facebook page or call the office at 573-542-0632.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com