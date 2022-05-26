 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Local DAR chapter welcomes essay participants

  • Updated
  • 0
Local DNR chapter welcomes essay participants

Five participants in the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter, NSDAR, Good Citizen Award Essay Contest attend the organization's April meeting and read their essays aloud for the members. They are Regan Nicole Bradley from Central High School, Macey Bone from West County High School, Chase Glore from Potosi High School, Emma Gaugel from North County High School and Tyler Mork from Bismarck High School.

 Submitted photo

Members of the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter, NSDAR, recently welcomed six students who participated in its Good Citizen Award Essay Contest.

Five students attended the April meeting and read their essays to the members. Those students were Regan Nicole Bradley from Central High School, Macey Bone from West County High School, Chase Glore from Potosi High School, Emma Gaugel from North County High School and Tyler Mork from Bismarck High School. Makayle Keesee from Arcadia Valley High School attended the May meeting and read her essay.

Local DNR chapter welcomes essay participants

Makayle Keesee from Arcadia Valley High School attends the May meeting where she read her essay to the members of the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter, NSDAR.

“Lisa LaComb, a member of the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter, is the committee chairperson and has done an outstanding job contacting the schools, receiving the information from the schools about the student they chose to represent their school, receiving the essays, and finding judges to judge each essay,” said Karen Kleinberg, regent. “It takes several months for the whole process and we thank Lisa for her dedication to this committee which she has headed for nine years."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One-vehicle accidents reported

One-vehicle accidents reported

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to a one-vehicle accident with multiple injuries early Sunday morning, according to crash reports.

264 graduate from Farmington

264 graduate from Farmington

Farmington High School presented diplomas to 264 members of the 2022 senior class at graduation exercises held Sunday afternoon at the Farming…

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: Desna attack killed 87, Says president Zelenskyy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News