Local duo map caves

Mammoth Cave State Park in Kentucky recently announced the discovery of eight new miles of passages in their park, expanding the system to 420 miles as part of the longest known cave complex in the world.
The announcement is nothing new or even surprising to a local couple who have spent many years in Mammoth Cave as part of mapping teams exploring the subterranean universe of Kentucky. Michael "Mick" Sutton and Sue Hagan, who live near Taum Sauk, have been a part of the Cave Research Foundation that has been doing the cartography for decades.
“It’s several large breakthroughs, but, it’s mostly an accumulation of small passages that have never been mapped before, filling in details, that kind of thing,” Sutton said.
Hagan spoke about how long they have been going where no one presumably has gone before in cave exploration.
“To give you some reference, we started caving at Mammoth Cave in 1984, so we’re the older generation,” she said. “I think at that time the total length was 270 miles.
"The first big breakthrough was in the 1970s. That was when they connected a couple of large sections in Mammoth Cave and suddenly it became the world’s longest. There was a bunch of separate caves. In 1973, I think was really the first big connection and that pushed it to 150 miles.
"Ten years later we joined and it was another hundred miles and in the many years since then, we are now (over 400) miles. A lot of what we started doing in the 1980s was resurveying passages that had already been mapped. Once you start resurveying, you find new stuff.”
Sutton and Hagan are featured in a photograph on the Mammoth Cave National Park Service Website in the science and research cave mapping section.
Sutton has spent more than 50 years exploring caves. He and Hagan have decades of exploring caves and abandoned mines in Missouri and live near Taum Sauk. Along with mapping, Sutton also studies cave biology and bat populations.
Sutton unrolled a massive map showing an area of Mammoth Cave that his team surveyed.
“The whole cave is divided into quadrangles with cartographers in charge of different sections, and this is one of my sections.”
The map has several cut sections showing where some passages cross other passages, but at different elevations. Sutton pointed out one of the cross sections.
“If you take a cross section of this area, and look at the relative elevations, you see that this passage is way below this passage by a couple of hundred feet,” he said.
Mapping a cave is an arduous project, usually involving three to four team members that often still have to manually calculate angles and directions. GPS doesn’t work underground without access to satellites. The only GPS coordinates available are at the entrances to use as the framework for the mapping.
“What happens is the team goes forward and sets up a survey point,” Hagan said. “A person at the front station is shooting to a new station, using first a compass to get the direction you are going and an inclinometer reading to determine the elevation.
"Meanwhile, Mick is taking that down and measuring the walls, the height above and drawing a picture in the book. That eventually gets entered into the computer.”
Sutton said that once the data is entered into a computer program, it is converted into a line plot.
“You tie into a station from another survey,” he said. “The program knows where we are. Gradually, everything is tied together. When there’s an inevitable error, the program will adjust that error to even it out over the whole thing. The line plot goes into the drafting program, the sketches go into the drafting program and bring it all together.”
Although GPS is not available, Sutton said that new tools have been developed to help with the mapping process.
“Over the last few years, people are starting to use — instead of individual compass, inclinometer and special tape — an instrument called a distal axis laser rangefinder that also does elevation and azimuth, so you have all your measurements at one press of the button and that has made surveying in difficult passages a whole lot easier,” he said.
All of those measurements take a lot of time for the Cave Research Foundation and their ongoing process of mapping and remapping. Hagan said they have expeditions throughout the year.
“Almost every holiday weekend, there’s a large group of 15-40 people, sometimes more than that show up,” she said. “They are divided into teams that go into various sections. Some of it will be right near entrances, sometimes they will occasionally have short distances that are new.”
Hagan said the expeditions can range from a day to a week long.
“During the week they are going out during the day, very rarely do they stay overnight.”
In many areas, these modern explorers actually find that they are not the first humans in the passages. Hagan mentioned that in the late 1980s there were hieroglyphs found in Salt’s Cave, a section of Mammoth Cave.
“They were mining some of the rocks, probably for the gypsum,” she said. “They went pretty deep, a few miles in the caves.”
Sutton added, “Using nothing but cane torches.”
Hagan continued, “Several years ago, they found in the historic section, artifacts that had not been entered in recent times; new to the mappers. Native Americans had been in there 3,000-4,000 years ago.”
Hagan also said recently some shark teeth had been found. “They found a complete jaw. Someone noted it 30 years ago, but it wasn’t given any attention until recently. So, the data keeps getting restudied.”
A factor in cave exploration, especially in Mammoth Cave, is the weather. Precipitation can be a real problem for cave exploration. Sutton said Mammoth Cave was formed over millions of years and that the highest level of passages are the oldest. The lowest levels are where the current drainage is and are prone to flooding during a rain.
Hagan gave an example of a weather issue they had one time.
“We were leading an expedition, which means we stay in camp in case there’s a problem,” she said. “A crew went in, it had snowed the night before. During the day while they were in there, the snow melted. They got kind of stranded. We knew they were wise enough to recognize the water was going up and there was nothing to do but wait until things improved, and then the crew went in with a line to make the exit easier against the water flow. That kind of situation is generally avoided, people know where the big risks are and avoid those.”
Cave cartography is definitely not for the claustrophobic or those who don’t want to get dirty or uncomfortable. Caves are wet, slimy places that have some tight spaces and rough terrain. Sutton often has to squeeze himself between a rock and hard place.
“The passages vary in size a great deal,” he said. “Last time we went over the maps and a new passage had not been mapped before, (it) was averaging a foot and a half high, sometimes down to a foot, sometimes up to two feet with a highly eroded bedrock floor to it. One of the guys decided to call it ‘Bed of Nails,’ it was just kind of miserable.”
As part of his studies on Mammoth Cave, Sutton is working on a history of the different maps of Mammoth Cave created throughout the centuries. Hagan referenced a 1908 map of a part of the Mammoth Cave done by Max Kamper.
“It was good, especially as it was not very detailed,” she said. “Certainly for 1908 it was pretty good. It was basically two guys, one was a descendent of one of the historic slave guides helping a German who came over and got fascinated with the cave and spent several months drawing this pretty amazing map. We’ve used it.”
In a place like Mammoth Cave, cave cartography is never finished. Hagan noted that although the cave doesn’t significantly change due to nature, humans can be a factor.
“We were just recently informed that one of our maps from the 1980s needs a reworking, because the park went in and reworked the whole tour trail,” she said.
