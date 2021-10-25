Local duo map caves

Hagan also said recently some shark teeth had been found. “They found a complete jaw. Someone noted it 30 years ago, but it wasn’t given any attention until recently. So, the data keeps getting restudied.”

A factor in cave exploration, especially in Mammoth Cave, is the weather. Precipitation can be a real problem for cave exploration. Sutton said Mammoth Cave was formed over millions of years and that the highest level of passages are the oldest. The lowest levels are where the current drainage is and are prone to flooding during a rain.

Hagan gave an example of a weather issue they had one time.

“We were leading an expedition, which means we stay in camp in case there’s a problem,” she said. “A crew went in, it had snowed the night before. During the day while they were in there, the snow melted. They got kind of stranded. We knew they were wise enough to recognize the water was going up and there was nothing to do but wait until things improved, and then the crew went in with a line to make the exit easier against the water flow. That kind of situation is generally avoided, people know where the big risks are and avoid those.”