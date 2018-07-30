Local Elk attains national office

Roland Seal, a long-time member and officer of the Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge 2583 in Desloge, is once again serving the worldwide service organization on a national level following his recent installation as grand esquire of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.
The promotion took place during the organization’s national convention held July 4, in San Antonio, Texas.
“I’ll be serving as an officer of the Grand Lodge for 2018 and 2019, along with the national president of the Elks, Grand Exalted Ruler Michael T. Luhr of Petersburg, Alaska,” Seal said. “It’s quite an honor.”
Both gregarious and kind of heart, Seal has remained very involved as a member of his local lodge for many years.
He is a six-time Past Exalted Ruler of the Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge and previously served as the district deputy grand exalted ruler for the Southeast District of Missouri in 1996-97 and was elected as the state president of the Missouri Elks Association for 1998-99.
Seal previously served the Elks at the national level for eight years, on the Elks’ Grand Lodge Government Relations Committee, from 2004 through 2011, the last two years as the committee chairman.
In 2009, Seal was a recipient of The President’s Call to Service Award, awarded by President Barack Obama to Seal and the fellow honorees for completing more than 4,000 hours of community service. It is the highest level of the President's Volunteer Service Award.
A U.S. Army veteran, Seal served in the Military Police Corps and is a 41-year member of American Legion Post 83 in Bonne Terre.
In addition, Seal is a retired sergeant with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and retired from the Nooter Corporation in St. Louis, where he was employed as the corporate security director, training director and human resource specialist.
That would explain why Seal is so proud to have initiated the Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge’s annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Program in 1991.
“The program is held each year to honor the top law enforcement professionals from each community in St. Francois County, along with the sheriff’s department and Missouri State Highway Patrol, as well as the 911 dispatcher and paramedic of the year,” he said. “It’s something our lodge looks forward to holding every year because it gives us the opportunity to honor these brave and dedicated men and women who rarely get the recognition they deserve.”
In addition to the Law Enforcement Appreciation Program, Seal served as an integral part of the founding committee which successfully brought St. Francois County’s law enforcement, fire protection and paramedic professionals under the coverage of the Backstoppers, Inc. to ensure family financial protection for those who make the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
“I’m proud to be an active member of the Backstoppers because of the good they do in helping families who are facing the most difficult time of their lives and I’m glad that it is something we offer in St. Francois County.”
Seal and his wife Bonnie (Aubuchon) Seal, both Bonne Terre natives, reside in Park Hills.
