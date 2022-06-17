Local father shares son’s story on ESPN this weekend

Father’s Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday in June. It’s a day to celebrate fathers and the joys of fatherhood. But for dads who’ve lost a child, that joy sometimes fades and becomes a painful reminder of their loss.

Terre Du Lac resident Dan Bryan and Jackie Bryan have experienced this loss. Their 16-year-old son Ethan Cole Bryan was tragically killed in a car accident on Sept. 16, 2020. Ethan was a sophomore at West County High School and a member of the baseball team.

Sharing the same name, Ethan D. Bryan, a Springfield resident and father of two daughters, read Ethan’s obituary and felt compelled to send a copy of a book he authored.

The book is titled “A Year of Playing Catch.” Ethan D. Bryan, an avid baseball fan, had crossed 10 states and traveled 12,000 miles to play catch with more than 500 catch partners. In fact, he played catch every day for a year on an inspirational and quixotic catch.

Ethan D. Bryan couldn’t imagine the pain Dan was experiencing due to the devastating loss of his son.

Dan wasn’t emotionally ready to read the book and so he didn’t open the pages of that book until months later. In fact, more than a year after his son’s death had passed before he felt he was ready to read the book.

In his book, Ethan D. Bryan shares stories about the sacredness of play, finding meaningful connections, and “becoming fully present to the wonder of the human experience.”

Immediately after reading the book, Dan knew he, too, wanted to use the concept of playing catch and making connections with others as a healing method for himself. It was then that he realized he could also be there for others who were struggling with issues, coping with their own loss, and healing from a loved one’s death.

“At that moment I knew that I wanted to be that person who others could feel the confidence in sharing with me to heal a lingering wound in their life,” he said.

Ethan Cole loved baseball. Dan loves baseball. Because he has so many wonderful memories of his son and playing this sport, Dan decided to use tossing a baseball as a way to make personal connections with others.

“As many of you know, baseball was life for our Ethan C. Bryan,” Dan wrote on his Facebook page, “and I will be taking on this journey of playing 365 sessions of catch in 2022. I hope to use baseball as a form of therapy for me and for others I hope to encounter.”

The ball Dan decided to use for each of his catch sessions is Ethan’s ball that was found at the scene of the crash. Ethan had just completed baseball practice and was heading home with his best friend Tycen Price on Highway 8 when the two were hit head-on.

Ethan is a part of every connection Dan makes with others because he uses his son’s baseball glove for each catch session.

“I am tossing the ball that was recovered from the crash,” he said. “Without a doubt, Ethan is with me.”

But Ethan is remembered in each session with more than his baseball and glove. Dan is able to share special memories of his son to keep his memory alive.

“I know I’m going to meet new people in this journey who didn’t know him,” he said, “and that is the only thing I am sorry about because they missed out having Ethan in their life. But now he will continue to impact others and his kind and generous heart will still be felt.”

Dan’s first session was with Tycen. They talked about their memories of Ethan, the two friends playing ball together and how much Tycen misses his best friend. Dan said Tycen suffered a tremendous loss and he wants to make sure Tycen is finding peace.

After his first session, Dan’s catch journeys have included time spent with family, friends and strangers. Many of these people have shared heartbreaking stories of their own loss. Some have lost sons or daughters, sisters or brothers, or other relatives or friends.

But through every journey, Dan and his catch partners have connected. And every time they’ve talked about Ethan.

Dan has pushed past his pain to share stories and happy memories of his son with plenty of people so far. He’s slowly learning to find peace and accept comfort from others during this painful part of his life.

Recently, Dan shared his journey with NBC reporter Harry Smith who traveled from New York to meet him. This interview airs on the Today Show in early July at 7 AM Central time.

Joshua Janiak has been a producer for NBC’s Today Show for 10 years. He traveled with Harry to interview Dan.

He said baseball is a beautiful medium. In fact, some of his best memories are with his father watching Dodgers games.

“The catch sessions are a way to break down the wall,” said Janiak. “It’s just a beautiful thing that resonates with everyone.”

ESPN is also doing a story.

For the ESPN interview, Ryan McGee, senior writer and reporter, and John Fornaro, associate producer, traveled to meet with Dan on the day he played catch with the Mineral Area College softball team.

The ESPN interview will air on Father’s Day on Sportscenter starting at 6 a.m. Central time. The interview will air multiple times on Sunday on ESPN.

This Father’s Day, Dan plans to attend church, have lunch with his dad and visit with his stepdad. Afterward, he’ll visit his son’s gravesite. If time allows, he might go out on his pontoon boat, named "The Flying E" after his son Ethan.

Although the pain of losing his son is far greater than he can sometimes endure, Dan wouldn’t trade a minute spent with Ethan.

There is a saying that a father holds his child’s hand for a short while, but he holds his child’s heart forever.

That’s true for Dan Bryan. Although there will likely be tears shed this Father’s Day, there will also be smiles and happy remembrances of time well spent together.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.