The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to monitor and inform Missourians regarding the latest information about the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) which causes symptoms similar to influenza and originated from Wuhan, China.
The virus has spread to numerous countries, including the United States.
As of Monday morning, five confirmed cases had been reported within the United States in the states of Washington, Illinois, Arizona, and California. There are more than 100 active investigations across the nation. To date, there has been one patient under investigation in Missouri who tested negative for 2019-nCoV.
“While we have no identified cases in Missouri, we will continue to be vigilant in our surveillance while tracking and monitoring national cases,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “I met with CDC officials and other state health directors on Thursday and participated in a conference call on Sunday for a briefing from Washington state health officials where the first patient was identified. We and the CDC are prepared to help any patients who might present here and we encourage all providers and patients to maintain situational awareness.”
Although DHSS has already executed its general authority to require immediate reporting of nCoV, the department also has filed an emergency rule to make this disease “immediately reportable” thereby providing it with additional tools to address this disease.
There have been no reported cases of the 2019-nCoV in Missouri but local health departments are monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and taking precautions.
“We are staying up-to-date with the changes that are occurring on a daily basis through the CDC and staying up-to-date with the state’s recommendations,” said St. Francois County Health Center Director Amber Elliott. “In St. Francois County, we don’t have anyone that we’re investigating who has contacts to Wuhan or any reported case of the virus associated with this outbreak.”
Elliott said the health center does have a plan and is developing a procedure for notification if or when they do have a patient that they are investigating for exposure to the coronavirus.
Local and state public health agencies are working in partnership with health care providers throughout the state to ensure that those that need testing receive it. This includes those who have been in Wuhan within the past two weeks and develop a fever, or develop a cough or have difficulty breathing.
Those meeting this criteria are asked to call ahead before going to see a doctor or emergency room and to inform them of your symptoms and that you were in Wuhan.
Patients may be tested for the coronavirus with results usually available within 24-48 hours, depending on CDC’s volume. During this time, the person should self-isolate and report the development of additional symptoms to their physician.
Travelers either flying into or being rerouted to major airports in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Atlanta from China should expect enhanced screening for symptoms of the coronavirus.
The 2019-nCoV coronavirus is novel, or new, and not much is known about the strain.
Early on, many of the patients in the outbreak in Wuhan, China reportedly had some link to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread. However, a growing number of patients reportedly have not had exposure to animal markets, indicating person-to-person spread is occurring, according to the CDC.
DHSS has established a dedicated website at health.mo.gov/coronavirus for those seeking more information about this novel coronavirus with information from the CDC.
Additional CDC Resources:
· For more information about the current outbreak in China, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/novel-coronavirus-2019.html
· For the CDC’s update and interim guidance on the outbreak, visit: https://health.mo.gov/emergencies/ert/alertsadvisories/pdf/cdc-update1-17-20.pdf
· For more information about Coronaviruses: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html
· For travel health information: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/watch/pneumonia-china
