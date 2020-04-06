Local hospice earns advanced certification

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Heart and Soul Hospice was recently awarded Level 4 certification from the “We Honor Veterans” program. The Level 4 certification is the highest achievable certification a hospice organization can achieve in the program.

We Honor Veterans, is a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO), in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Hospices, state hospice organizations, hospice-veteran partnerships and VA facilities are invited to create a pioneering program focused on respectful inquiry, compassionate listening and grateful acknowledgment.

By recognizing the unique needs of America’s veterans and their families, community providers — in partnership with VA staff — will learn how to accompany and guide them through their life stories toward a more peaceful ending.

We Honor Veterans also provides tiered recognition to organizations, known as Partners, that demonstrate a systematic commitment to improving care for veterans. There are four levels that partners can achieve in the program. Partner organizations assess their ability to serve veterans and, using resources provided as part of the program, integrate best practices for providing end-of-life care to veterans into their organization.