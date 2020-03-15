Local hours change due to COVID-19

Aldi CEO Jason Hart also released a statement saying their team is working diligently to keep their shelves stocked. He said in the midst of increased demand and challenging supply they are focused on the products customers are most likely to want such as water, pantry staples, pre-made meals, cleaning supplies, toilet paper and more.

The Aldi website reports they are working tirelessly to ensure groceries are on shelves as quickly as possible. They said some stores will be temporarily closed or have limited hours.

Taco Bell CEO Mark King sent a letter out to Taco Bell fans on Saturday, saying he is convinced that Taco Bell, the franchisees and team members have an obligation to do something to help stop coronavirus from spreading.

"As regions of the U.S. begin to mandate public closures and self-quarantine, we are equipping our restaurants to serve our guests via drive-thru and delivery only where necessary," King said in the letter. "Should we need to temporarily close our dining rooms, we would be limiting millions of guest interactions and further enabling social distancing. We are going to redefine what it means to be a social brand during this coronavirus pandemic, while at the same time keeping our team members safe and continuing to provide our fans with the delicious Taco Bell food they love."

King said Taco Bell has amended their sick policy at their company-owned U.S. restaurants to better accommodate teams while ensuring no one works who is sick.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

