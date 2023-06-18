Drighten Collins, a 14-year-old kickboxing prodigy from Farmington, has been selected to represent the United States in the World Association of Kickboxing Organization (WAKO) kickboxing league as a member of Team USA.

The WAKO league is recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and is the sole governing body for kickboxing worldwide. Collins' performances and multiple championship victories in both local and state tournaments were said to have positioned him as a highly-regarded candidate for recruitment by Olympic Team USA.

Having begun his martial arts training at the age of 9, Collins has studied both jiu-jitsu and kickboxing. His parents, Aaron and Marie Collins, who own Victory MMA in Farmington and Potosi, have played an integral role in his training from an early age.

"Kickboxing has come naturally to him. He has been training for approximately three years and remains undefeated," said Marie Collins, Drighten's mother.

Collins is scheduled to travel to Puerto Rico and Brazil in the upcoming months of 2023 to compete. As the WAKO league does not cover travel expenses, the Collins family has made a GoFundMe campaign to help fund their son's journey. She said businesses have the opportunity to sponsor Collins by having their logos featured on his training shirt and travel banner. Sponsors will receive acknowledgment on his Facebook page and shoutouts following his matches.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming international competitions, Collins said, "I'm excited to travel and see how people from other parts of the world fight."

To donate to Drighten's campaign, people can check out his GoFundMe. Sponsorship questions can be addressed to Marie-White Collins on Facebook.