Local law enforcement steps in to help injured bald eagle

"We have several rehabbers in the state that will take birds of prey and large predatory birds, like eagles," Lamb said. "They have to have special certifications and permits to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It took a while of phone tag but I finally got a hold of them and they recommended the appropriate animal clinic to take it to and see if the vet can splint the wing."

Lamb said until he could get it to the clinic, he kept the bald eagle in a box because being confined in a dark space keeps them calm.

"It makes them feel safe and secure and keeps their heart rate down so to speak and keeps them from getting agitated," Lamb said. "When I checked on him he was doing just fine, besides the broken wing of course."

Lamb said when he picked up the bird it was very agitated from the eventful morning. He described his best guess as to what may have happened to the majestic animal.

"The original caller who called it in said there was a dead animal in the median," Lamb said. "Bald eagles, as well as any species of eagle, is a scavenger.