A Bonne Terre man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Fenton man. 

According to the Illinois State Police, Nicholas Wann, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Wann was reportedly arrested and charged for his involvement in the death of Christopher Moses in St. Clair County, Illinois, who was reportedly shot to death in his vehicle on Nov 23.

Wann was booked into the St. Francois County Jail on a $400,000 bond. He has waived extradition and was to be transported to St. Clair County. 

He was reportedly one of five people initially identified from surveillance video at Pop's Nightclub, in Sauget. Two of the five were later cleared in the crime. The status of the investigation concerning the other two is unclear at this time. More details are expected later this week.

The Illinois State Police investigators handling the case are still asking for witnesses to come forward that may have witnessed the events that transpired on IL Route 3 that resulted in Moses' death.

You can contact ISP Master Sergeant Michael Lewis at 618-201-0070, or by email at michael_lewis@isp.state.il.us. Or if you prefer to remain anonymous you can call the CrimeStoppers hotline at 1-866-371-8477.

