Local man publishes first poetry collection

For many, becoming a published author seems unattainable, but one local man has accomplished his lifelong dream of publishing poetry.

Scott Dicus self-published his collection of poetry featuring the good, the bad, and a mixture of his thoughts and life experiences.

Dicus grew up in Elvins before the creation of Park Hills, attending and graduating from Central High School in 1996. One of the people who inspired Dicus to write is retired Central High School English and Spanish teacher Willa Hassell, who worked for the district for more than 30 years. Hassell has published a novel, which is one of the things inspiring Dicus to publish his own.

His poetry collection, “Pages from the Other Side”, has been a work in progress for years. It all started when, as a student, Dicus would have to give speeches in class. He realized he was good at storytelling, and all he had to do to create poetry is make it rhyme.

“I took Mrs. Hassell’s class and we had to give speeches,” explained Dicus. “I grew up in a town less than 200. I grew up in Elvins, and the police officer was the bus driver. So when we had these speeches, people would talk about going to Disneyland, I’d never done that. I had to come up with something.”

The original plan was to go through a traditional publishing route, but Dicus felt as though his collection got kicked to the back of the line. By this point, Dicus had already created about 50 copies himself.

He said he sifted through more than a thousand works before deciding what should be included in the collection.

“It took some years, again because I had thousands and thousands and sometimes I would just read them,” Dicus explained, “it took several years. What’s funny is, I let someone read it and it took them like 20 minutes. It took me 20 years to write.”

The reviews so far have been good, according to Dicus.

There is another collection already in the works, although he's taken a couple weeks off from writing for it.

“I’m not gonna touch it for six months, and then one day something clicks and the next time, I’ll write three pages,” explained Dicus. “Many people think writer’s block is when you don’t write at all and that’s it. It’s not true.”

While there is not a website yet, he is working on one. For now, those interested in purchasing a copy of the collection can contact the Sand Trap on Wednesdays, Thursdays, or Fridays.