Local military family grateful for Folds of Honor

He spent nearly 12 years of active duty in the U.S. Army, touring the world from Germany to Korea, to the U.S. and to his final destination of Iraq.
“I had a chance to see and do a lot of things but after Iraq, I had to medically retire and start something new,” said Chris Miller.
Miller married Emily McCord in 1997. The couple has four children: twins Gabriela and Grace, Jackson and Maverick.
During their senior year, sisters Gabriela and Grace were looking to attend Mineral Area College to earn additional college credits. However, because they were homeschooled instead of attending public school, they anticipated it was going to be much more expensive.
One day, Chris was searching online for scholarship information and stumbled upon a special scholarship involving the military.
Folds of Honor, which began in 2007 and awards military scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and injured service members, offers two types of scholarships: the Children’s Fund Scholarship for K-12 and the Higher Education Scholarship for first bachelor’s degrees or certification at post-secondary institutions.
Both of these scholarships are based on “unmet need” as determined by documentation submitted by applicants. Scholarship awards can reach as high as $5,000.
In the last 13 years, Folds of Honor has awarded 24,500 scholarships totaling $22 million in educational support. More than 4,500 scholarships were awarded during the 2019-20 academic year.
The application window for Folds of Honor scholarships is open from Feb. 1 to April 1 for the upcoming academic year. Award or denial letters are sent in the summer.
Gabriela, now a sophomore at Saint Louis University where she’s studying psychology with a minor in Spanish, plans to attend graduate school for a doctoral degree and work with trauma and PTSD patients.
This is Gabriela’s third year to receive a Folds of Honor scholarship. She was awarded the full amount, which can be renewed for up to four years.
“SLU was the only place I wanted to go and I truly didn’t know if it was financially possible for my family,” she said. “Now I don’t have to worry about coming up with the money and I can truly enjoy my dream university.”
Grace is studying theater at MAC and will graduate in the spring. She is a past Folds of Honor recipient.
The girls’ mom, Emily, will graduate with her associate degree in the spring and transfer to University of Missouri-St. Louis for a bachelor’s degree to work as a clinical social worker. She is also a past scholarship recipient.
Jackson, an incoming high school freshman, said he wants to work in film, producing, and music.
Maverick – who’ll begin kindergarten this year at St. Joe Catholic School– said he wants to be a fireman when he gets older “because I want to put out the fire.”
When it’s time for Jackson and Maverick to apply for college, their parents will encourage them to seek a Folds of Honor scholarship to help cover costs.
“Folds of Honor is a wonderful organization which helps the families of disabled veterans and service members across the country with funding to continue education,” said Chris.
He said he is grateful his wife and daughters have been awarded scholarships through Folds of Honor to help with educational expenses. Chris said words aren’t quite adequate to thank Folds of Honor and their generous supporters for all they have done for his family.
“Without their support, I really don’t believe Gabby could be attending Saint Louis University,” he said. “With the cost of higher education today, their support truly allowed her to attend the college of her choice.”
Gabriela said she was so nervous this year because award letters arrived a few weeks later than usual due to COVID-19.
“My dad and I were so nervous because we didn’t know what that meant,” she said. “Did I not receive it? The stress weighed heavily on me for a few weeks in July because we weren’t sure what was going on.”
Thankfully, Gabriela received notification that she had again earned a scholarship.
“In all honesty, everyday people make a huge difference in Folds of Honor scholarships,” she said. “I like to tell my friends when they go to Schnucks for something, or when they see the ‘donate’ button on my social media that I will sometimes share, they are truly funding my education.”
But she said it’s not only her education to which they’re contributing but to “so many deserving kids just like me and my family.”
Gabriela said organizations like Fields of Honor – and people everywhere donating to it – are so inspiring to her because it recognizes the sacrifices her dad has given in order to get where they are today.
“The amount of money Folds of Honor receives directly dictates how many scholarships they can give out and I am so grateful for generous people who donate for our education,” said Gabriela.
Chris agreed.
“I just want to say thank you so much for donating, sharing, recognizing Folds of Honor, and for showing military families like mine so much gratitude,” he said. “Folds of Honor is such a great organization and their generosity, plus the generosity of the everyday people, inspire me on a daily basis.”
Customers can participate in Round Up at the Register at Schnucks through Tuesday. They can also text FOLDS at 314-444-5125 to make donations. The Millers indicated that, whether it’s 5 cents, $5 or $50, every cent donated to Folds of Honor benefits a military family and is greatly appreciated.
