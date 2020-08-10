Local military family grateful for Folds of Honor

Thankfully, Gabriela received notification that she had again earned a scholarship.

“In all honesty, everyday people make a huge difference in Folds of Honor scholarships,” she said. “I like to tell my friends when they go to Schnucks for something, or when they see the ‘donate’ button on my social media that I will sometimes share, they are truly funding my education.”

But she said it’s not only her education to which they’re contributing but to “so many deserving kids just like me and my family.”

Gabriela said organizations like Fields of Honor – and people everywhere donating to it – are so inspiring to her because it recognizes the sacrifices her dad has given in order to get where they are today.

“The amount of money Folds of Honor receives directly dictates how many scholarships they can give out and I am so grateful for generous people who donate for our education,” said Gabriela.

Chris agreed.

“I just want to say thank you so much for donating, sharing, recognizing Folds of Honor, and for showing military families like mine so much gratitude,” he said. “Folds of Honor is such a great organization and their generosity, plus the generosity of the everyday people, inspire me on a daily basis.”

Customers can participate in Round Up at the Register at Schnucks through Tuesday. They can also text FOLDS at 314-444-5125 to make donations. The Millers indicated that, whether it’s 5 cents, $5 or $50, every cent donated to Folds of Honor benefits a military family and is greatly appreciated.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

