Local missionary off to Pakistan, Africa

Local Farmington resident, evangelist, and missionary, Michelle Richee, will depart St. Louis International Airport on Jan. 17 for a journey that will carry her 22,563 miles by the time she returns home.
This calculation excludes the travel within each nation that she plans to visit on her 2018-2019 World Tour, which includes Pakistan, Kenya and Uganda.
She will first travel a 21-hour flight to Lahore, Pakistan. Many pastors are joining together to host a major open air crusade, as well as church meetings, and other activities including teaching literacy and feeding the orphans and the poor. This will be Michelle's second trip to Pakistan and she states that she was the first female preacher to go to Pakistan when she first visited the nation.
The original campaign plan included starting an orphanage, a Christian school, and putting a roof on a church, but "the money just did not come in," said Richee. "I would like to thank all of the community residents and businesses that made donations and got involved. Hundreds of thousands of lives are going to be impacted by the Gospel message of Jesus Christ. Without your help it would not have happened."
A crusade is being organized in Kenya and in Uganda, as well as other meetings in various churches. She will be going into villages where the poorest of poor live and pray for these people.
Richee, an ordained minister through City Harvest, Columbus Ohio, has her complete itinerary intact, other than her return trip home to the USA.
Richee has meetings, crusades, and conferences scheduled through April 18. "I may stay through the end of April if a neighboring nation wants me to come while in Nairobi, Kenya. But, I believe I'll be ready for a trip home by the end of April," said Richee.
"Travelling the globe just seems to be in my DNA," said Richee. As a youngster her family traveled a lot and she attended 13 schools by the time she was a high school senior. She attended Rhema Bible Training College, out of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and Mineral Area College in Park Hills.
Richee has studied several foreign languages including French, German, Spanish and Urdu (a common African language). Richee also stated that she knows bits and pieces of Pakistani. Richee stated that, "before I became a Christian I was very timid and shy, but now I’m forthright and very much to the point; I believe Jesus got right to the point, don't you?"
Richee was asked "some people may call you crazy to go into a country such as Pakistan where you could be killed for the work you’re doing; what would you say to these people?" Richee said “the hundreds of thousands of souls that will be impacted by the gospel message makes it well worth the risk.”
Richee says that "although many are afraid to go to countries such as Pakistan, it is pure ecstasy for me to be there."
Previously, Richee has taken the gospel all over Europe and in Romania, she preached the first Ladies' Full Gospel Meeting. Richee also preached in Tokyo, Japan at their Assembly of God Church.
Michelle has been interviewed on TV and radio numerous times including TBN and The 700 Club. She had her own radio broadcast in St. Louis "in the early days" on KXEN 1010 and has written several publications.
Prior to moving to Farmington, she had a weekly newspaper column called “Faith Food” and a monthly publication “Look What God Is Doing!” in Carlinville, Illinois.
Richee attends church locally at Abundant Life Family Church in Farmington when she is home and 2018 marked 30 years of international ministry for Michelle. When asked what her plans are when she gets back to Farmington, she responded, "Spend time with my children, Brandon and Kris."
Depending on internet availability, Richee will be making periodic updates on her website and Facebook page. In addition, she hopes to have some live meetings. Richee can be reached by email at mrm@outlook.com.
Richee is in need of additional donations to help fund her mission, particularly for her return trip to the United States. The easiest way to donate is at MichelleRichee.org or mail a check to MRM World Tour, PO Box 1424, Farmington, MO. 63640.
