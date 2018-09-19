Local radio veteran to retire

After 31 years as vice president and general manager at KFMO/B104 radio stations, Larry Joseph may be retiring next week but insists he plans to remain involved in the community he’s come to love following more than three decades of living and raising a family in southeast Missouri.
While his retirement date of Sept. 27 is approaching fast, Joseph, 65, took some time away from his busy schedule to talk about his early days in radio, why he came to love the Parkland and what he intends to do with his time in the years to come.
Joseph, a native of Phoenix, Arizona, began his broadcasting career there in 1973 because of a radio personality he admired.
“I had been interested in radio via a gentleman who still does NBA basketball for Phoenix — Al McCoy,” he said. “Al came to Phoenix when I was just a youngster and I got to meet him. He started working at a rock station in Phoenix and obviously from there he continued his growth in the business.
“He worked for a radio station and did some sports. He was an announcer and I used to watch him and I just got interested in broadcasting through him. I still connect with him on occasion. Al is probably in his lower- to mid-80s and still working.”
Asked how someone who was born and raised in Arizona ended up running a radio station in southeast Missouri, Joseph said, “That is a long story! My first radio job was in Phoenix and I was an announcer for an FM station. That FM station, just by luck, ended up broadcasting the Triple-A Phoenix Giants, the minor league baseball team of the San Francisco Giants.
“I happened to be — not the play-by-play guy — the color guy, the statistician guy. I got hired to do it that year. So, here’s a young adult — I can’t remember how old I was, maybe 22 or 23 — traveling all over the Pacific Northwest and being part of a minor league franchise. That was fun.”
According to Joseph, he was planning to keep doing the same job for a second year, but the Phoenix Giants couldn’t find a radio station to broadcast the games.
“So, nobody broadcasted the games,” he said. “At that point — like every 22- 23-year-old — you want to fly the roost. That’s why I left Phoenix and went to the state of Kansas. I was in radio there and went up to Nebraska where I was also in radio. I came back to Missouri where I worked for seven years at a radio station near Kansas City.”
In 1987, the station owner moved him to the town of Flat River, now Park Hills, where he joined MKS Broadcasting. To say that Joseph was unimpressed by the little community’s radio station that awaited him, it would be a great understatement.
“I remember that it was February of 1987 when I walked into what was an old block building back then,” he said. “The first person I saw and met was the late Gib Collins who has always meant a lot to me. He was actually doing telemarketing on the phone when I arrived.
“I walked in, looked around, walked out and said, ‘I’m not staying here.’ I went to spend the night at the old Rosener’s Hotel. I came in the next day, made some changes — over time made some format changes — it was still just KFMO then. Thirty-one years later it’s time to retire.”
Although he’s retiring from radio, Joseph isn’t about to give up his now legendary love of trains.
“I got interested in trains a long time ago,” he said. “My brother is also very interested in trains. Usually what we’ll do is take a train trip together every other year and then the opposite year he’ll take one by himself and I’ll take one by myself.
“We just like to travel the rails. We don’t worry about time. When you’re on the train and you’re worried about getting from point A to point B, don’t take the train. We consider if the train’s late, that's good because we get more time to spend on the train. My brother and I are very close now and that was very important to us. Our belief is that family is very important.
“It gives us a chance for a week in close quarters to talk, to eat together, to do things we enjoy doing and train travel is a great way to see the country. We’ve done almost every track in the United States that Amtrak serves, and we’ve also been across Canada. We’re doing another trip at the first of next year, but we’re still in the planning stages. We’ll hopefully do the Canadian trip again.”
During his time with MKS Broadcasting, Joseph has served in many capacities with the Missouri Broadcasters Association, including, chairman of the board. One of his greatest honors was being awarded the Distinguished Broadcaster Award by the Missouri Broadcasters Association in 2009.
As far as local community involvement, one would be hard pressed to find someone who has spent more time than Joseph in helping to make the Parkland a great place to live. He has served as a director on many local chambers of commerce boards through the years, such as the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, Bonne Terre chamber and Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce. He has also served as president of the board for both the Bonne Terre and Park Hills-Leadington chambers. He is a long-time member of the St. Francois County Rotary Club which he joined in 1989.
According to Joseph, he and the entire radio station staff are believers in giving back to the community and through the years have made contributions, hosted fundraisers and given to local charitable organizations such as the Alzheimer’s Association, Camp Hope and Pet Adoption, along with many more.
“I’ve always thought that community involvement is important,” he said. “Part of our license obligation is to be part of the community that we serve, and I think that ever since I’ve been here that was one of my focuses. When you live in Small Town, USA, you need to be active and I enjoy doing it too.
“The communities around here that we serve do a great job — they really do. I just thought it was important and continues to be important. I know Chelley [Odle] will continue that — for the station to be a part of the communities and the chambers and the service organizations. It’s a passion of mine.”
And what will Joseph miss most after 31 years of working at the radio station?
“I will miss all of the great broadcasters that I have gotten to know,” he said. “Not just in Missouri but nationally. Also my current and past employees of the radio stations who were and are a part of making KFMO and B104 what it is today. Also, I can’t forget all the many businesses over the years who believed in allowing us to market their products.
“I am honored that the St. Louis Cardinals honored me last Saturday by throwing out my retirement pitch. In the future I plan on staying active in our communities and enjoy time with my grandkids and family. And of course, ride the rails!”
Chelley Odle will serve as general manager upon Joseph’s retirement. She has been with MKS Broadcasting as general sales manager for the past 20 months and has 19 years of sales and marketing experience, with nine of those years in broadcast media. Odle is also very involved in the community.
Currently she is serving as second vice president on the board of directors for the Park Hills- Leadington Chamber of Commerce and the board of directors for the Park Hills Downtown Association. Odle previously served 10 years as a board member of the Desloge Chamber of Commerce.
“I am thrilled about what the future holds for our radio stations,” she said. “Larry has been a staple in our community with much success. I want to continue that success with new, fresh, and innovative ideas that benefit our listeners and advertisers.
“There is so much potential for growth for our stations. This company is blessed with an amazing staff of people who love what they do and are excited to charge forward to be the best we can be for our listeners, our advertisers, and our communities.”
Chuck Odle will assume the general sales manager position. He is no stranger to broadcast media as he has 23 years of experience with the Shepard Group and Digity Media. A resident of Desloge, he has been involved with several local chambers of commerce, including serving on the board of directors and as past president of the Desloge and Park Hill’s-Leadington chambers.
A Farewell Celebration in honor of Larry Joseph will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Crown Point Golf Course – 19th Hole, 4215 Hunt Road in Farmington. The event will feature hors d’oeuvres, drinks and desserts in a casual setting. Call 573-431-1000 for additional information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.