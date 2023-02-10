Imagine walking more than 2,000 miles. How about walking – not driving – through 14 states?

Desloge resident Audrey Gibson was inspired to attempt her own thru-hike —a thru-hike is an end-to-end backpacking trip on a long-distance trail — of the Appalachian Trail after watching the movie “Wild” starring Reese Witherspoon.

In “Wild,” Witherspoon’s character completes a thru-hike of the Pacific Crest Trail.

The movie left Gibson inspired and curious. This was the first time she’d heard about thru-hiking.

“I was fascinated by it and went down a rabbit hole of YouTube videos to research what these thru-hikes were all about,” she said. “My friend Jordan had previously exposed me to hiking locally, and I really enjoyed those experiences.”

Gibson said, “Through my addictive scrolling, I became intrigued with the Appalachian Trail. I couldn’t stop thinking about doing it myself.”

She planned her thru-hike for 2020, but COVID-19 forced her to cancel her trek.

Gibson has renewed her inspiration and enthusiasm. She plans to complete a thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail this spring. She will walk in a northbound direction, which is called “NOBO.” The Appalachian Trail stretches across 14 states, from Georgia’s Springer Mountain to Maine’s Mount Katahdin. This stretch of mountains attracts 3 million people annually. Although more than 3,000 people attempt this challenging thru-hike of the entire Appalachian Mountain region, fewer than 1,000 people actually complete it.

In March, Gibson flies to Atlanta to take a shuttle to Amicalola Falls State Park Visitor Center. That’s where she will begin her hike on the approach trail to Springer Mountain.

“It typically takes someone an average of 5-7 months to complete the Appalachian Trail,” she said. “My plan is to summit Mount Katahdin and be home by the first week of August.”

Although Gibson will fly by herself to Georgia, she will hike with a group of people each day called her “tramily,” or trail family.

Hikers on the Appalachian Trail form a community in which the group members look out for each other.

“You can be as alone as you’d like, or immersed in the thru-hiker community on the trail,” she said. “For me personally, I wear a neck knife and carry pepper spray on my pack. I also have my trekking poles if I need to defend myself.”

In addition, Gibson carries a Garmin inReach device attached to her pack. This is a satellite communicator which updates her location every two minutes to her family in Missouri.

Many family and friends have asked her if she plans to carry a gun with her on the hike. The answer is no.

“There are many reasons that people don’t take a gun with them on the Appalachian Trail,” she explained. “The main reason is weight. Other reasons include carry and conceal regulations through the 14 different states, and caring for your gun on the often wet and rainy trail.”

She said keeping a gun packed away and dry defeats the purpose of having a weapon readily available in an emergency situation.

As for sleeping and refueling, she’ll depend on her ultralight tent, the Fly Creek Big Agnes UL2 which weighs about two pounds, to camp near designated shelters or at stealth sites along the trail. On occasion, she’ll stay in a trail town at a hostel, which is budget-friendly lodging that is set up similar to dormitories. This will also provide opportunities to shower, do laundry, and recharge her phone and power bank. She’ll resupply her consumables such as groceries when she reaches a trail town, which is usually every three to four days. She’ll collect water while on the trail and filter it with her Sawyer Squeeze water treatment system.

Gibson has been preparing for her thru-hike by practicing with her full pack at trails throughout the Parkland. For anyone interested in completing a major hike, she suggests they try out the two-mile Pickle Springs Trail off Highway 32 in Farmington, which takes about an hour to complete. Other well-marked trails include Swimming Deer Trail, a 3.6-mile trek at St. Francois State Park, and the 4.4-mile Hickory Ridge Trail at St. Joe State Park.

During her journey, Gibson plans to document her experience by occasionally vlogging and posting to her YouTube Channel and Instagram Audrey On The AT.

Anyone who would like to contribute to her thru-hike may send donations through Venmo at @AudreyOnTheAT.

She is a local third-grade teacher and plans to regularly communicate with her students through electronic letters and occasionally Zoom calls when phone service is available.

While she’s hiking on the trail, Gibson’s students will continue their normal routine with their student teacher who will be instrumental in a smooth transition for Gibson’s departure.

Gibson said her students were excited when she told them about her quest.

“I told them about my trip because it’s been one of my goals that I’ve been vocal about since the beginning of the school year,” she said. “Some students were sad that I wouldn’t be there for the last part of the school year.”

She introduced the topic with the nonfiction book, "Grandma Gatewood Hikes the Appalachian Trail." The book tells the true story of Emma Gatewood, 67, who became the first woman to complete the journey. An 83-year-old currently has the record for being the oldest person to have walked the trail.

During their Social Studies lessons, Gibson talked about the impact of Lewis and Clark’s expedition. Through Lewis and Clark’s journals and experience, she related their journey to her own upcoming trip. They’ve compared the specific items Lewis and Clark packed with what she will be taking. She even took her pack into her classroom so her students could see it and even try to pick it up.

The students’ Lewis and Clark unit focused on the Western U.S., so the class has spent much time referring to geographic area. She’s also referenced the eastern side of the U.S. so students understand where she’ll complete her own expedition.

Gibson said she is feeling excited as she anticipates her upcoming expedition.

“It is exciting to see my hard work and planning become a reality,” she said. “I am proud of myself for doing something that I felt inspired to do, even if it’s out of the norm for others. I hope that this experience encourages someone else to do something that they have had their heart set on.”

Gibson’s upcoming trek is a years-in-the-making adventure. Even though she knows she’ll encounter unexpected events and difficult challenges along the way, she’s eager to begin this personal journey. She’s anxious to see picturesque landscapes, catch glimpses of wildlife, and experience unforgettable sunrises and sunsets. She’s ready for the tranquility of nature and the profound joy — and exhaustion — she’ll feel when her trip concludes.

She’s set goals. She’s planned. She’s dreamed. And now it’s almost time for her extraordinary adventure to begin.

A quote by Andre Gide perhaps sums Gibson’s soon-to-be trek best:

“Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore.”