Local Schnucks recalls all varieties of fresh ground beef
Schnuck Markets, Inc. has announced the recall of all varieties of fresh ground beef sold up until 12:30 p.m. Saturday at its Farmington location.

Schnuck Markets, Inc. issued a press release Saturday announcing that it is voluntarily recalling all varieties of fresh ground beef purchased at its Farmington store, located at 942 Valley Creek Drive, prior to 12:30 p.m. today. According to the company, the ground beef may contain pieces of plastic product wrap.

The press release goes on to say that customers who purchased the Schnucks fresh ground beef with a sell-by date of April 19, 2020 should return the product to the store for a full refund or exchange. It notes that, to date, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries and the company believes it is an isolated incident that does not affect any other stores.

Customers with questions are asked to call the Schnucks Customer Care team at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.

