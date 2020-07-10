Local student recognized by Duke Gifted Program

Allebach took this above-grade-level test as a participant in the Duke University Talent Identification Program (Duke TIP). Duke TIP is a nonprofit organization that recognizes academically talented students and provides advanced learning opportunities that foster their intellectual and social growth.

Each year, Duke TIP identifies a select group of students as academically gifted, based on their standardized test scores. Those students are invited to take the ACT or SAT, which can provide crucial insight into a gifted student’s strengths and abilities. The highest scorers among these students are invited to a special recognition ceremony, typically hosted at one of over two dozen colleges and universities. While the in-person ceremonies were postponed this year, Duke TIP celebrated these students’ academic achievements by providing their families an at-home ceremony toolkit.