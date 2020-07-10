Local student recognized by Duke Gifted Program

Henry Allebach, a 7th grade student at North County Middle School, was recently honored for achieving an exceptional score on the ACT, the same test taken by college bound high school students.
Allebach took this above-grade-level test as a participant in the Duke University Talent Identification Program (Duke TIP). Duke TIP is a nonprofit organization that recognizes academically talented students and provides advanced learning opportunities that foster their intellectual and social growth.
Each year, Duke TIP identifies a select group of students as academically gifted, based on their standardized test scores. Those students are invited to take the ACT or SAT, which can provide crucial insight into a gifted student’s strengths and abilities. The highest scorers among these students are invited to a special recognition ceremony, typically hosted at one of over two dozen colleges and universities. While the in-person ceremonies were postponed this year, Duke TIP celebrated these students’ academic achievements by providing their families an at-home ceremony toolkit.
For more information regarding Duke TIP, including qualification requirements for its Talent Search Program, visit tip.duke.edu.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.