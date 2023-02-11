Several area students performed at the Missouri Music Teachers Association's annual piano competition held in November at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

Piano students from kindergarten through high school competed against others from the same grade by playing two memorized classical piano solos. These students gained the honor of competing after first qualifying at their district's piano auditions.

All students were given a rating, with a “1” being the highest. After all performances of a grade were completed, the judges awarded a winner and runner-up out of the students receiving a “1” rating. If judges felt additional performances were of the highest quality, they could, at their discretion, award honorable mentions.

Benjamin Parker of Ironton performed Bach's Prelude in C Major and Sonatina Op.36, No. 1 by Clementi. He was one of 42 fourth graders to compete, and he was judged by Laureen di Bisceglie of St. Louis. He earned a 1 rating.

Samuel Buckner, of Black, and Nadia Parker, of Ironton, competed at the eighth-grade level. Samuel performed Mozart's Rondo alla Turca and Brahm's Intermezzo Op. 116, No. 6. Nadia performed Sonata in D minor by Scarlatti and La plus que Lente by Debussy. They were two of 23 eighth graders to compete and were judged by Dr. Chris Madden of the UMKC Conservatory. Both earned a 1 rating. They were also both awarded honorable mentions. This means they tied for third place out of all eighth-grade pianists.

All of the students receive piano instruction at the Arcadian Academy of Music in Ironton under the direction of Emily Parker.