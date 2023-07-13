Even though Sophie Yilmaz is only 16, she’s already performed on a variety of stages, including at Farmington High School, Mineral Area College, Centene Center and The Muny. She’s played in various roles, from Juliet in “Romeo and Juliet” to characters in “The Little Mermaid,” “Frog and Toad,” “James and the Giant Peach,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “12 Angry Jurors” and more.

But now Yilmaz has taken on a brand-new role for herself. She makes her Union Avenue Opera stage debut in St. Louis this month as a young boy named Miles.

The opera in which Yilmaz will perform is “The Turn of the Screw,” composed by Benjamin Britten.

This opera is about a young governess who comes to Bly Manor in the English countryside to care for orphaned children. When the governess notices odd things 10-year-old Miles and Flora do, the maid explains how the children had a former governess and valet who were unkind to them. The governess then realizes those in the house, including the children, are under a threat from the ghosts of the valet and former governess.

“The Turn of the Screw” is based on the mid-19th century horror novella by Hendry James.

Although this is Yilmaz’s first performance in an opera, it's an experience with which her mother, Danielle (Hanner) Yilmaz, is familiar. Danielle is a graduate of Fredericktown High School and began training there with music teacher Jody McKenney and band director John Howser. When Danielle was 16, she began training with Carol Chapman at Webster University. She became formally involved with opera as a freshman in college at University of Missouri-Kansas City and later studied with Inci Bashar in Kansas City. Danielle graduated from the university and also earned a master’s degree in vocal performance.

Danielle has shared some of her training with her daughter Sophie.

“But honestly, the most I’ve trained her is just having her listen to me and watching me,” she said. “I’ve been mostly hands-off because I feel that it’s better for her to be training with someone other than her mother.”

Sophie attends her mother’s performances as well as watches other people perform.

“She’s learned quite a bit just from watching,” said Danielle, “so I mostly just guide her in the right direction and let her figure it out. I give her advice and help her when she needs it.”

When the family first learned Sophie had received this role in her first opera, Danielle and her husband Osgur were eating lunch. They opened the email and nearly burst into tears.

“It’s hard not to be excited for your child,” she said. “However, because of how fickle this industry can be, you have to be prepared for a letdown, too.”

Danielle said her daughter’s accomplishments have far surpassed hers as a 16-year-old.

“Her dad and I couldn’t be prouder because she’s succeeding in the career she wants to pursue before it’s even begun.”

Danielle said Sophie is following in her footsteps because Sophie is experiencing the same process she did.

“What I ultimately took from this career is that you always have to be prepared for massive disappointment because it can happen when you least expect it,” she said. “That’s why we are so thrilled whenever she gets a role. You never know what they are looking for. You go in, do your best and hope you got the job.”

In the end, Danielle and Osgur want their daughter to be successful and happy.

“Obviously, the goal for her is for her to perform on Broadway or go on tour,” she said. “In the long run, we want Sophie to be able to support herself as an artist.”

Sophie, currently a junior at Farmington High School, has been rehearsing for “The Turn of the Screw” several times a week. She described her role as a “troubled yet sweet little boy named Miles who is very good at playing piano.” She said Miles often struggles to tell the truth because he is under the influence of former valet Peter Quint.

“When he was alive, he tormented Miles,” said Sophie. “He forces Miles to do mischievous things and then he gets into trouble. But Miles fights to defy him in order to break free from his control.”

She is one of six cast members in “The Turn of the Screw.” She’s faced a few challenges while preparing for this opera, including that of portraying a young boy who has intense trauma.

“This story is very complex and full of mystery,” Sophie said. “Often, it’s up to the actors to decide what the characters’ intentions are, so I’ve had to think about some really hard things and sometimes it can be really sad.”

Sophie said her principle role in this opera is a professional one, while her recent work at The Muny was part of an ensemble in a musical.

Regardless of which role she plays, Sophie makes the most of each moment. She takes weekly voice lessons from Debby Lennon and dance lessons at Ballet Arts Center to prepare for her role in area musicals, plays and operas. Her goal after high school is to attend a college or university and receive a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in musical theatre.

The community won’t want to miss the opportunity to support one of its most talented residents and see her opera debut.

It’s guaranteed that “The Turn of the Screw” will be a memorable performance. In fact, the opera’s website said this opera will build “delicious tension to create one of opera’s greatest ghost stories that will have you gripping the edge of your seat.”

The remaining performance dates for “The Turn of the Screw” are Friday and Saturday.

Union Avenue Opera, which is a church with auditorium-style seats, is located at 733 N. Union Boulevard in St. Louis. Tickets may be purchased online at UnionAvenueOpera.org or by calling 314-361-2881.

This opera will be performed in two acts and will be a little more than two hours long.

Danielle added that attendees should see this opera “with a very open mind and with respect.”

“Opera is a very specific and particular art,” she said. “It always has to be precise. While they make it look effortless onstage, the work that is required to put into such a performance is tremendous.”

She explained one thing separates operas from musical theatre: there is no spoken dialogue. Interactions between characters are always sung.

“This opera has a very, very good, live orchestra in the pit,” she added. “The music in this opera is complex and very difficult. The performers are a very talented, professional cast from all over the country. You won’t want to miss seeing this spectacular performance.”