Local volunteer confident in COVID-19 vaccine

When Rodney Wilson found out that the Center for Vaccine Development at Saint Louis University was chosen as a study site for the COVID-19 vaccine, he didn’t hesitate to sign up to be considered as a volunteer.
The Potosi native and Farmington resident was chosen for the Moderna study and received his first injection on Sept. 9 and the second on Oct. 6.
“I don't know if I've received saline solution placebo or actual vaccine,” Wilson said. “I hope vaccine because thus far data indicates that the vaccine is a great success.”
On Monday, Moderna applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its vaccine. The company said that expanded data has shown that its vaccine is 94.1% effective at preventing the virus and 100% effective at preventing severe cases.
Moderna is the second vaccine submitted behind Pfizer.
Wilson said his participation in the study is supposed to last until October 2022. Participation involves visits to the site for two injections, followed by four visits for additional blood draws. Additionally, research nurses call for updates and there's an app for reporting data (temperature, soreness at injection site, symptoms of sickness, etc.) every night for a week after each injection and then once a week thereafter.
Volunteers have received official word that if the FDA did grant emergency use authorization later this month, those who received placebo will be notified and will be offered the vaccine, according to Wilson.
“While I hope I've already received the vaccine, if I haven't I'll ask for the first available appointment at the vaccine center to receive it,” he added. “These vaccines are the way out of this mess and I hope everyone will take advantage of them the moment they are available. It's time to put the coronavirus threat behind us and to keep everyone safe from (this) disease.”
This study has been quick, Wilson said, but it has not cut corners.
Support Local Journalism
“I have 100% confidence in the data and the science and the safety and efficacy of this vaccine,” he explained. “A united scientific community, the speed with which technology allows communication to happen, and the international emergency have made this rapid process possible without missing a single step along the way.”
This is not his first experience with the Vaccine Development Center at SLU. Almost 30 years ago, he volunteered at their AIDS Vaccine Evaluation Unit for two HIV vaccine studies between 1991 and 1996. In the first study, he received the placebo. In the second study, he did receive one of the many HIV vaccines being studied, none of which proved effective. During that period, he also served on the HIV vaccine center’s Community Advisory Board.
Wilson even has an ID card issued by the National Institutes of Health that identifies him as a participant in the studies, Wilson said, in case a medical or insurance official needed additional information to show that any HIV antibody response in his system was manufactured by the vaccine, not an actual HIV infection.
“To go back to the same vaccine development center almost 25 years since I was last there seemed to be a way to circle back to a different time when another pandemic was threatening us all,” he said.
Wilson feels it’s important to share his story of participation to fight the misinformation — and even disinformation — that is out there about the coronavirus and the vaccine. He wants the community to know that he, a community member just like them, is vouching for the high integrity with which the trials were administered and also for the high confidence volunteers have in the vaccine.
“More than ever, we need to rely on facts, data, evidence, and science if we're going to dig ourselves out of this heartbreaking pandemic,” he said. “The vaccine is the escape we are looking for and we need a hundred million citizens to be vaccinated over the next few months and the rest of the population after that. For that to happen, everyone must have confidence that this vaccine works well and is safe.”
Wilson said he hasn’t been inside his mother’s home or inside a restaurant since March.
“I want normal life back,” he added. “We all want that. A vaccine is our way out.
"If production continues at a good pace and if distribution is done efficiently and if citizens do the right thing and are vaccinated, we will largely be able to put COVID-19 behind us by early summer and that will make all of us happy.”
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has launched a website to answer questions residents may have about the vaccine.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
“I want normal life back. We all want that. A vaccine is our way out. If production continues at a good pace and if distribution is done efficiently and if citizens do the right thing and are vaccinated, we will largely be able to put COVID-19 behind us by early summer and that will make all of us happy.”
Rodney Wilson, study participant
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.