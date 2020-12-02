Local volunteer confident in COVID-19 vaccine

Wilson even has an ID card issued by the National Institutes of Health that identifies him as a participant in the studies, Wilson said, in case a medical or insurance official needed additional information to show that any HIV antibody response in his system was manufactured by the vaccine, not an actual HIV infection.

“To go back to the same vaccine development center almost 25 years since I was last there seemed to be a way to circle back to a different time when another pandemic was threatening us all,” he said.

Wilson feels it’s important to share his story of participation to fight the misinformation — and even disinformation — that is out there about the coronavirus and the vaccine. He wants the community to know that he, a community member just like them, is vouching for the high integrity with which the trials were administered and also for the high confidence volunteers have in the vaccine.

“More than ever, we need to rely on facts, data, evidence, and science if we're going to dig ourselves out of this heartbreaking pandemic,” he said. “The vaccine is the escape we are looking for and we need a hundred million citizens to be vaccinated over the next few months and the rest of the population after that. For that to happen, everyone must have confidence that this vaccine works well and is safe.”