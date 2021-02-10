Local Walmart pharmacies to receive COVID-19 vaccine beginning Friday

Four area Walmart pharmacy locations will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the federal partners have selected 102 retail pharmacies to join the state’s effort to efficiently make the vaccine available to any eligible residents.

Walmarts at Desloge, Farmington, Fredericktown, and Potosi are the local pharmacies that will be participating.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with our federal partners and provide an additional avenue for Missourians to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “This partnership will be a great help in expanding vaccine access and getting more doses into arms as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Eighty-one Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations will begin receiving vaccines from a federal allocation and vaccinations will begin Friday at participating locations in Missouri, the DHSS said.