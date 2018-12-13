Try 1 month for 99¢

A Park Hills woman drove to St. Louis and left her young girls in a car with a stranger for more than an hour Thursday night, telling them she needed to "get some medicine" and not to tell their father, authorities say.

The girls, ages 3 and 6, were found by officers called to Olive and North Eighth streets about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to court documents. They were in the cold car with a stranger, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and declined to answer questions about the "stranger." It did not appear that person had been charged with a crime.

The girls "frantically" told police their mother had left them in the car, court records say. They said they had not eaten that day and needed to use the bathroom. They had no food, water or heat in the car.

The oldest girl said their mother had told them they were going "downtown so she could get some medicine, but that they couldn't tell (their) father," court documents say.

Their mother returned to the car about 10:45 p.m., police said. She was charged with two counts of second-degree child endangerment, a misdemeanor.

The high temperature that day was about 40 degrees, while the temperature dipped to a low of about 26 degrees shortly before midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Byers' bail was set at $5,000, which she posted, according to online court records.

