A Park Hills woman drove to St. Louis and left her young girls in a car with a stranger for more than an hour Thursday night, telling them she needed to "get some medicine" and not to tell their father, authorities say.
Nicole C. Byers, of Park Hills, was charged with child endangerment after allegedly leaving her young children alone in a cold car in St. Louis, telling them she was going downtown to get some "medicine."
The girls, ages 3 and 6, were found by officers called to Olive and North Eighth streets about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to court documents. They were in the cold car with a stranger, police said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and declined to answer questions about the "stranger." It did not appear that person had been charged with a crime.
The girls "frantically" told police their mother had left them in the car, court records say. They said they had not eaten that day and needed to use the bathroom. They had no food, water or heat in the car.
The oldest girl said their mother had told them they were going "downtown so she could get some medicine, but that they couldn't tell (their) father," court documents say.
Their mother returned to the car about 10:45 p.m., police said. She was charged with two counts of second-degree child endangerment, a misdemeanor.
The high temperature that day was about 40 degrees, while the temperature dipped to a low of about 26 degrees shortly before midnight, according to the National Weather Service.
Byers' bail was set at $5,000, which she posted, according to online court records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.