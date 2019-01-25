Try 1 month for 99¢
fatal crash
File photo

A Desloge woman was killed in a vehicle accident Thursday night.

According to Desloge Police Chief James Bullock, Desloge resident Alisha Marler, 34, was transported by ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre, where she was pronounced dead.

Bullock said the accident occurred at the intersection of East Chestnut Street and Harding Street near North County Middle School just after 7 p.m.

Bullock said two vehicles were involved in the accident. The driver of the other vehicle was a 16-year-old female from Farmington. Her name is not being released at this time. Neither driver had a passenger.

Bullock said it is unclear if Marler died as a result of the accident or a medical condition. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

More details will be provided when the official report is completed.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
25
0

Tags

Load comments