Hollywood Hogan. Hulkmania. Mr. America. The Hulkster.

Hulk Hogan is still recognized as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He’s inspired countless others as a wrestler and role model.

Farmington resident Chris McFarland is one of those people. He’s been a wrestling fan since he was 8 years old. His inspiration? Hulk Hogan, of course!

“The Hulkster is my all-time favorite wrestler and is larger than life,” said McFarland. “He said to train, say my prayers and eat my vitamins.”

McFarland took that very seriously… and never looked back.

He’s a graduate of Central R-3. When he was in school, he found a wrestling magazine and saw a story about Slammer’s Wrestling Gym in California. When McFarland was 16, he decided to write a letter to the owner, trainer Verne Langdon. They became friends, and McFarland eventually got to meet Langdon one weekend.

That’s when he decided his wrestler’s professional name would be Slammer – in honor of Langdon and his school.

McFarland competes several times monthly as a wrestler and travels all around the state. He also sometimes competes in Arkansas and Illinois.

Wrestling fans will see Slammer in action on the last Saturday of every month in Cape Girardeau at the Cape Championship Wrestling (CCW) event. He also wrestles on the second Saturday of the month at the historic South Broadway Athletic Club in St. Louis for the Mid-Missouri Wrestling Alliance.

In addition, he wrestles in Eldon, Missouri, and surrounding areas a few times a month at New Breed Wrestling events (NBW). These events are televised locally at the event every Saturday night.

McFarland’s wife Heather and daughter Paige frequently travel with him and run his merchandise table. Paige is also the ring announcer for New Breed Wrestling and MMWA events.

Wrestling is a family affair for the McFarlands. Chris and Heather owned Mac’s Gym in Park Hills from 2009 to 2016. When they purchased their home in Farmington, they were able to move their gym equipment into an outbuilding on their property. That’s where everything in a commercial gym can be found – from dumbbells and free weights to elliptical and other cardio equipment, complete with rubber floors and mirrors.

“We’ve created a really awesome gym,” said McFarland.

He trains six to seven days a week. He focuses on one body part each day, including his chest, biceps and triceps, legs, shoulders, and back. He ends his workouts with cardio and stretching. He even gets additional cardio workouts each day when he delivers packages for UPS.

As for his diet, he eats healthy foods with high protein and low fat and tries to avoid fast foods.

McFarland is a real-life local role model. He uses social media on multiple platforms to spread his message about working hard and being a positive inspiration for others.

“I try to be real about my daily life and lifestyle, including being a Christian, spending time with my family, and being a professional wrestler and working out,” he said.

Whether he’s competing at a wrestling match or delivering packages, McFarland tries to be positive, uplifting, and encouraging for fans of all ages.

When it’s time for Slammer to compete, he enters the wrestling ring to “Real American” or “Voodoo Child.”

He’s been a competing wrestler for seven years. He’s also earned many titles, including the New Breed Wrestling, Midwest Pop-Con Champion (372-day reign), and the NBW TV Champion (277-day reign).

Now Slammer’s long line of fans will be able to see him compete in Farmington on July 15 with St. Louis’s Dynamo Pro Wrestling. He’ll be wrestling in action at the Farmington Colosseum. This venue is located just south of Farmington, off Highway 67, at 623 Canterberry Road.

“It’s going to be a great night of wrestling, and I’m excited for it to be in Farmington,” said McFarland. “It’s rare to have a local wrestling event in Farmington.”

He added that this group of wrestlers who will be competing is amazing.

“I’ve worked against and shared the locker room with almost all of these wrestlers,” he said. “They’re all awesome wrestlers.”

Slammer will compete against top wrestlers like Dynamo Pro Champion Snitch, Ricky Cruz, CJ Shine, DK Coltello, “5 Star” Jesse Jay, and Chris Exodus. The wrestlers will be accessible for photos with their fans, and concessions and wrestlers’ merchandise will be available at the event.

So, whether Slammer is versing an opponent in the ring or delivering packages around town, one thing is for sure: he’s focused on being a positive role model for his family, friends, and fans.