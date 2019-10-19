Young Ministers for Christ, a local youth organization, is planning a protest against abortion, calling it "Stand For Life."
The protest will take place in front of Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services in St. Louis from 9 a.m. until noon on Oct. 26.
YMFC founder Samuel Prihoda said, “Missouri’s last abortion clinic had its license revoked because it is unsafe and unsanitary. A judge re-instated the clinic without it meeting Missouri’s health standards. We would like to see this place closed.”
He said all pro-lifers are welcome to join in the peaceful protest regardless of age, and encouraged young Christians to take part.
“It’s time young Christians stand and be leaders, instead of followers,” Prihoda said. “We invite as many as will come to participate.”
He advised youth to be prepared to stand for several hours holding signs and praying. Youth who come to the "Stand For Life" must have parental consent, and those under the age of 15 must have a parent in attendance. Consent forms and more information can be found on Young Ministers for Christ's Facebook page.
Young Minsters For Christ is a Christian youth organization dedicated to promoting and teaching Christ to every people, race, sex and age, while trying to use youth in their outreach. Founded by a 16-year-old, YMFC seeks to be a platform for youth to develop their ministries and impact the world for Christ. It can be emailed at yministers4christ@gmail.com, or found on Facebook @YoungMinistersforChrist.
