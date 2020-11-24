Locals look forward to their favorite Thanksgiving Day dishes

Orr said she enjoys making oyster dressing, which her mom and grandma always made and is a tradition she has continued.

“No one else in my family will eat it though,” she said, “so I finally stopped adding the smoked oysters.”

Orr said she always thinks of her mom and grandma when she makes the dressing.

“My grandma was always very heavy on the sage and when I add it, I always have a little chuckle at how much she used to add.”

Donett Anderson, also of Farmington, has two favorite Thanksgiving dishes: cranberry relish and dressing.

Her mom, who passed away in October, taught her how to make both.

“I will treasure the times we would work together in the kitchen making these family recipes,” she said. “Of course Mom never wrote anything down, so I really hope I can remember how to make them.”

Area resident Lisa Puller – whose favorite holiday recipes are her mother’s dressing and German chocolate pie – will spend this Thanksgiving with her mother because everyone else will be quarantining or social distancing with their immediate families. Her father is in a nursing home where no visitors are being allowed.