Locals look forward to their favorite Thanksgiving Day dishes

The Thanksgiving holiday is anchored by food – and lots of it. From roasted or deep-fried turkey to mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. These staples are found on many dinner tables on Thanksgiving Day.
Some of people’s fondest memories include helping Mom or Grandma in the kitchen on Thanksgiving morning, baking and basting, whisking or chopping, stirring or simply watching as separate ingredients turn into a glorious meal.
Here, Parkland residents share some of their family favorites and what makes them so special.
Terin Ashby, of Irondale, said her favorite Thanksgiving dish is baked macaroni and cheese.
“It is a comfort food for me because my grandma Betty has made it every holiday since I can ever remember,” she said.
Ashby said Grandma Betty is now 91 and lives in an assisted living facility. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Ashby won’t be able to visit with her grandmother.
“So, I will be making Grandma’s baked macaroni and cheese this year and at least going to go by and wave at her through the window or talk through the window,” said Ashby.
Jordan Nicholson, from Farmington, makes her grandmother’s hashbrown casserole every Thanksgiving.
“I insist on making it every year because it reminds me of my grandma,” said Nicholson.
Her grandmother passed away in 2015.
Nicholson will be celebrating the holiday with her closest family members this year, including her dad who will bring his delicious green bean casserole -- and it will be her and husband Jake’s daughter Everleigh’s first Thanksgiving.
Farmington resident Amanda Rouse said she loves her mom Sue’s stuffing and gravy. She’s hopeful that she’s able to spend time with her parents, but COVID cases are high right now at her work. She said she’s praying everyone is healthy so they can enjoy Thanksgiving together.
Rouse said she doesn’t like pumpkin pie, but her mom makes a chocolate pie from a relative’s recipe.
Stacy McEntire, of Bonne Terre, said her childhood favorite Thanksgiving food was always mashed potatoes and gravy at her grandmother’s house. She lived next door, so Grandma always warmed up the leftovers later that evening. That’s the only time of year they had them.
Another special recipe is the family’s pumpkin cheesecake bars.
This year, Thanksgiving will likely only include McEntire’s immediate family.
“Due to the virus,” she said, “we don’t want to take any chances, especially with our dad.”
Fredericktown resident Connie Cox makes her mom’s recipe for old-fashioned dressing, which includes homemade biscuits, cornbread, a few slices of stale bread and crackers all crumbled together. It also has finely minced onion, salt and pepper, and chicken broth.
“We all will probably have Thanksgiving at our own houses,” said Cox, “but there’s Zoom and Duo. At least we can still see the [grandkids] that way. I have already announced that we are having Christmas, even if it’s next summer!”
Maria Sansoucie, of Bonne Terre, enjoys her mother-in-law’s sautéed green beans.
This year, the Sansoucies will celebrate with Maria’s parents and siblings and their families.
Ste. Genevieve resident Paula Wilkerson loves her daughter-in-law’s corn casserole.
“All four of my children and spouses and grandchildren of course always join in the celebration,” said Wilkerson.
She is responsible for making the pumpkin pies.
“But now each person wants their own pie,” she said, “not sure if this granny can pull that off this year.
Wilkerson said getting everyone together has been very important since her husband passed away 10 years ago.
“Each day is precious,” she said, “and I want to spend it with my family.”
Cindy Simpson Nunn, of Park Hills, enjoys her grandma’s turkey and homemade dumplings and having her family all together for dinner.
Desloge resident Kristin Siegel says her family’s special dish is her grandma’s dressing.
“Since she’s passed away, my mom makes it and it’s the absolute best part of Thanksgiving,” she said, “and this year my twin girls are old enough to try it!”
Grace Miller, of Farmington, said her favorite Thanksgiving dish was sweet potato casserole because her “grandma used to make it every year and it was always my favorite as a child because it had marshmallows on top.”
Thanksgiving Day is a holiday which occurs on the last Thursday of every November. The day is a time for families to give thanks and gather together.
Her family’s holiday meal will likely only include her immediate family and her boyfriend due to the coronavirus. They don’t want to take any chances because some relatives are at high-risk of contracting the virus.
Stacy Simily, from Leadwood, said her favorite dish is her mom’s dressing.
“We only have it at Thanksgiving and no one can make it taste as good as my mom,” she said.
This year, her family will celebrate with her parents and grandmother who turns 91 in January.
“I’m hoping my brothers and their families will be able to celebrate with us as well,” she said.
Simily said she also enjoys her grandmother’s chicken and dumplings, which are a family favorite. Her grandmother doesn’t remember how to make them anymore, but luckily she taught her grandson Bobby how to make them.
“He does a pretty good job,” said Simily.
Support Local Journalism
Farmington resident Mendy Orr, loves pumpkin pie.
“It lets you know the holidays are here!” she said. “It’s the only time of year I eat it. I also don’t eat the crust and must have whipped cream with it.”
She said she has no family in the area since her parents passed away, and a 60-year tradition of gathering about 100 relatives together from her mom’s side of the family ceased several years ago.
Orr said after she made Thanksgiving dinner a few years ago, she and her husband and two children started traveling to her in-laws in Ontario.
“It’s not their Thanksgiving, but it is a nice little break for us to get away and see them,” she said.
This year that can’t happen because travelers must quarantine for two weeks if they travel to Canada. Her family isn’t able to stay that long. Unfortunately, they haven’t seen her husband’s 80-year-old parents since last Thanksgiving.
“It’s very sad that we can’t see them,” she said.
Orr said she enjoys making oyster dressing, which her mom and grandma always made and is a tradition she has continued.
“No one else in my family will eat it though,” she said, “so I finally stopped adding the smoked oysters.”
Orr said she always thinks of her mom and grandma when she makes the dressing.
“My grandma was always very heavy on the sage and when I add it, I always have a little chuckle at how much she used to add.”
Donett Anderson, also of Farmington, has two favorite Thanksgiving dishes: cranberry relish and dressing.
Her mom, who passed away in October, taught her how to make both.
“I will treasure the times we would work together in the kitchen making these family recipes,” she said. “Of course Mom never wrote anything down, so I really hope I can remember how to make them.”
Area resident Lisa Puller – whose favorite holiday recipes are her mother’s dressing and German chocolate pie – will spend this Thanksgiving with her mother because everyone else will be quarantining or social distancing with their immediate families. Her father is in a nursing home where no visitors are being allowed.
“We are hoping that once COVID is under control,” she said, “we will be able to celebrate every holiday together.”
Adam Hector, of Terre Du Lac, enjoys old-fashioned stuffing at Thanksgiving. He and his wife and two daughters will celebrate the holiday at their home with his in-laws.
Becky Gidden, of Irondale, loves her mom’s baked beans.
“We told her they were so good because she made them with love,” said Gidden. “Our plans are uncertain this year, but Mom’s presence will definitely be wherever we go.”
Son Jake agreed that his grandma’s baked beans will always be his favorite.
“And pretty much anything she made,” he said, “but I also can’t forget my mom’s spaghetti she makes for me every year.”
Kay Hackworth, also of Irondale, enjoys sweet potato casserole. She first had it at Janet Middendorf-Miller’s Thanksgiving dinner when Hackworth’s daughter Kaylyn and son Trey were young. Since then, they have enjoyed this dish at every holiday family dinner.
Mary Kennon said her mom always made mincemeat pie and cranberries for the two of them.
“My dad and brothers didn’t like either one,” she said, “so it was a once-a-year treat for both of us.”
Ruby Cox, former local resident who now lives in Sullivan, said her favorite dish is sweet potatoes with brown sugar and marshmallows. This year, she and husband John are celebrating at her brother’s house with only five of them and their fur babies.
“My aunt Pat makes the best cranberry salad,” she said, “with apples, cranberries, pineapple and pecan pieces and made with cherry Jell-O. It is so yummy.”
Dawn Fuemmeler, of Farmington, and her family have changed their Thanksgiving traditional foods since her son began vegan and they now eat healthier.
“We still have the favorite flavors, just made healthier,” she said. “With our immune systems an even greater focus this year, it’s so important not to let Thanksgiving be the springboard for a month of unhealthy eating that will make our immune systems compromised.”
She said they will still have their yummy treats of pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, cranberries, vegan and regular turkey, all made with real, whole-food goodness.
Local resident Jenn Mills looks forward to her grandma’s recipe of homemade chicken and noodles “because of the memories behind them.”
“We used to have them every year at her house for Christmas at Grandma and Grandpa Parks’ house,” she said. “She’d spend days making them and they were – are – so good!”
This year their celebration will only include immediate family members. Her husband’s father has cancer. Due to COVID, they have decided not to gather this year.
Mills also make homemade rolls from the same recipe her dad used when she was a kid.
“My parents live in Illinois so it’s nice to have some traditions still being done since I can’t physically be with them each year to celebrate the holidays,” she said.
Megan Barnett, of Leadwood, said her favorite dish, which she makes every year, is green bean casserole. Her favorite dessert is her aunt’s pumpkin roll. She will celebrate with her “little Barnett clan and my parents and brothers and their spouses and children.”
Bettie Whitworth, of Fredericktown, is looking forward to her mom’s cranberry relish and “mashed sweet potatoes in an orange half with marshmallows on top.” This year’s celebration will only include her household.
Area resident Tennille Gibson’s favorite dish is her mom’s stuffing, which is special to her because her mom was the only person she knew who made it this way. Since her mom passed away, Gibson really misses eating it.
She will be spending this Thanksgiving with her husband and three kids.
“Nothing fancy,” she said. “I’m sure we will be eating on this for a week.”
Tom and Clara Mills, of Park Hills, are celebrating only with immediate family this year due to Tom's health. They're looking forward to corn and oyster casserole along with cranberry Jell-O mold with pecans, celery and apples.
Leadwood resident Stacy Tongay won’t be eating her late father-in-law’s homemade dressing this year. Instead, she and her best friends will be celebrating daughter Jacy’s “sweet 16” in Las Vegas, where they will enjoy Thanksgiving dinner together.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
