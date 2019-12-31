For thousands of years, people all around the world have celebrated a new year with traditions and resolutions. From parades and parties to customs to bring good luck into the new year, people do different things to commemorate the occasion.
What are you doing today in preparation to ring in 2020? Will you attend festivities tonight that last well after midnight? Will you share a toast or kiss as the traditional New Year’s Eve song “Auld Lang Syne” plays in the background? Do you plan to watch the iconic Times Square Ball drop in New York City? What are your plans for Wednesday, the first day of a brand-new decade?
Some of our readers shared their New Year’s traditions and resolutions.
Danielle Yilmaz and her husband Ozzie and children Sophie, 13, and Brian, 9, of Fredericktown, plan to visit a foreign country in 2020.
Yilmaz has always been a traveler. It’s been three years since she’s traveled abroad.
“There is something inside me that longs to learn about other cultures,” she said, “and I want my kids to discover as many cultures as possible.”
When the Yilmaz family travels, they spend time with locals and try new foods. They try to avoid “touristy things.”
“We want to actually see what it is like to ‘live’ the way other people do,” she said.
Yilmaz and her family will be traveling to Turkey where they previously lived. She’d also love to travel to Machu Picchu in Peru and Dubai someday. She’s also hoping to “sneak off to Mexico without the kids.”
Chuck Gallaher, of Park Hills, also plans to travel more during the next year. Although he does not yet have specific plans, he wants to explore more places.
As for any New Year’s resolutions, he will reflect over the past year and hope for new experiences in the coming one. “The closest things I have to resolutions are trying to bring kindness to the new year and trying something, at least one thing, that is new.”
Gary Carver, of Desloge, has the usual things in mind for resolutions: lose weight, eat healthier and be more active. But he also plans to work on a few other things.
“Patience, understanding and compassion are always at the forefront of things I seek to improve,” he said. “While I know it’s important to work on the physical being I also strongly believe in working on my inner self to be a better person.”
Melissa Williams Workman, of Farmington, said she had not yet thought about 2020 New Year’s resolutions. But she has never really invested much thought in them because she makes resolutions all throughout the year as she needs to refocus and reset her goals.
“If I had to pick a couple things to start the year, I would say I plan to learn to play golf and travel a lot more,” she said.
Her husband Bruce also doesn’t usually make resolutions because of his history of not keeping them. However, he definitely plans to continue “bringing Melissa her morning carafe of coffee in 2020 and every year thereafter.”
Debbie Rehkop, of Fredericktown, is challenging herself to not miss a day of reading her Bible. She also plans to spend more time with her family and lose weight.
Julie Hall, of Wortham, plans to spend New Year’s Eve with husband Tooter and two of their grandsons, Howard and Hunter. They have party horns and fancy glasses with sparkling juice and plenty of snacks.
“We have our own little New Year’s party while we watch the ball drop and we have a blast together.”
Donette Anderson, of Farmington, said they don’t really have any New Year’s traditions. “We are always in bed by 9, we’re old!”
As for resolutions, she wants to “be a better Christian and try to do what God wants me to do. I am always trying to be a better wife, daughter, mother, grandma and teacher. I have always felt that is why I’m on this earth, to be those things. If I continue to try to do the best I can at those, hopefully I can make a difference in someone’s life.”
Charlene Bennett, a retired teacher who lives in Fredericktown, plans to “read more and keep moving” in 2020. She wants to read more historical fiction and biographies. Another goal is to make it to the gym three days a week for at least 45-50 minutes each time for moderate exercises. She likes riding the stationary bicycle for leg circulation as well as moderate weight lifts and pulls for upper body strength. She started out easy and has gradually “worked up to good balance with decent lifting ability.”
“Gotta keep moving to keep from pushing up the daisies before one’s time,” she says.
John Hartley Jr. of Mineral Point plans to “definitely slow down and not go 100 mph on a daily basis” so he can enjoy more time with family and friends.
He said life already moves fast enough.
“In today’s world, everybody’s schedule is jam-packed, especially ours,” he said. “I never want to overlook any moments or memories of simply lounging around the house with the family when we can. Hopefully 2020 will give us more of these occurrences.”
Amy Clabaugh, of Park Hills, agrees that she wants to spend more quality time with her family and “don’t sweat the small stuff.”
When she was younger, she always wanted everything to be perfect. Her house was spotless and everything was where it should be.
“I think I spent more time focusing on the house, rather than spending time with my family,” she said. “Over the years, I have come to realize that is not important. Spending time with family is what’s important.”
Another example is how she would hurry up to get the dishes finished, often before everyone was finished eating. By doing this, she wasn’t able to enjoy everyone’s company so she plans to purposely try to “relax and enjoy the moment.”
Robin Sutton, of Park Hills, says her New Year’s plans aren’t exciting. New Year’s Eve is spent “at home hoping to stay awake until midnight.”
She said if they make it, they go outside and “listen to the idiots shoot their guns in the air. Guess they don’t realize that what goes up must come down.”
The family’s New Year’s Day festivities include eating black-eyed peas and cornbread for a prosperous new year, a tradition passed down from Sutton’s mom.
“I just want to live a better life in 2020 than I did in 2019,” she said.
St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said he plans to spend the holiday at home with family.
“We spend New Year’s at home and invite family to come ring the new year in with us in a safe, secure place,” he said, “and hopefully not get called out to work.”
Although he has no resolutions, he does plan to “pray for family and friends to be safe and stay in good health for another year. Family is most important in our lives.”
Melissa Gidden, of Leadwood, said when she was growing up her mom would invite her and her brother’s friends to their house.
“Back then it was mostly cousins and we would start the year banging pots and pans on the porch, playing games, eating food and she always made us whiskey slush without the whiskey,” she said. “That was a treat.”
Now, she carries on the same tradition with her own kids, daughters Sheranity and Shayla.
“Sometimes we have a house full, sometimes just a couple kids. But we always have a great time ringing in the new year together.”
Laura Kirkley’s family doesn’t really have any traditions except to “stay home with loved ones.” She said they rarely make it to midnight.
Her New Year’s resolutions are to “love deeply without fear and travel often and savor every experience.”
Lisa Leigh, of Bloomsdale, says she doesn’t have any New Year’s traditions or resolutions except to spoil her grandkids Gracie, 12, Garret, 9 and Millie, 5 months. Her husband of 23 years, Tommy, said his resolution is to “kill a bigger deer.”
Dustin Warren, of Fredericktown, along with wife Joni and sons Quinton and Emmit go to her parents’ house along with other family members and their children. They all bring different appetizers to enjoy and play board games and “have a good time without alcohol. We then shoot off guns at midnight.”
Adam Hector, of Terre du Lac, has a tradition with friends John Sherrill and Bud Mason to play golf on New Year’s Day. They try to play nine holes but sometimes only accomplish one or two depending on the weather. They have done this for the past 10 years. Sometimes it’s just the three of them and sometimes it’s as many as 24 guys playing, depending on the weather.
Hector’s wife, Cheryl and her family also make black-eyed peas and cabbage on New Year’s Day.
Together, the Hectors’ resolution is simple: to just be better than the day before.
Chad Clifton, of Fredericktown, prefers a quiet evening at home on New Year’s Eve. However, his family usually has other plans for him because it’s also his birthday.
Daughter Ava always puts up a combination of Happy Birthday and Happy New Year decor and makes special treat bags for each member of the family. Wife Pam and son Matthew prepare a special birthday dinner, consisting of Chad’s favorites: steak, baked potato and Caesar salad. Then they watch a few movies in hopes of staying awake to ring in the new year.
Consider setting some new traditions this New Year’s Eve with your family and friends. Whether your plans are to try to stay awake until midnight or enjoy festivities with loved ones, we hope you have a fun, safe and memorable New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
