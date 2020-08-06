Long recognized by PHC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parkland Health Center recently annrunced that Chris Long has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for June 2020.

Long is a transporter in the radiology department and has worked at Parkland Health Center for two years.

Her nomination reads in part, “She has become a valuable asset to our Radiology department. She always has a positive attitude and a smile on her face. She takes her job very seriously and actively searches for work that needs to be done. Our department/hospital is very blessed to have her as an employee.”

When asked what she enjoys most about her job, Long replied, “I love to help and meet new people, and transporting gives me a great opportunity to do that. The people in my department have taught me a lot about radiology, and the nurses I have worked with are awesome. It’s just a great place to work.”

When asked how she felt upon learning she was selected for the ICARE Star Service award, she said, “I was surprised, but very excited. I don’t do things to get recognition – I do them because I want to. That’s the way a job should be. I consider it an honor that someone nominated me for this award because everyone here deserves it.”

ICARE is Parkland Health Center’s patient experience service initiative, and the acronym represents the following values: Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

