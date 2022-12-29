Longtime economic developer dies at 90

The region has lost a longtime leader known for his economic development and city administration prowess, helping to bring in scores of businesses and corporations to boost employment and commerce. He even helped rechristen the area we know as the Parkland.

James "Jim" Rook Dismuke died at the age of 90 on Dec. 21 at his home in Fredericktown, where, during his long career as a civil servant, he served as city administrator and economic developer. Visitation was Dec. 29, from 5-8 p.m., and funeral services are Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown.

Kevin Engler, former state senator and current county clerk, worked with Dismuke closely when he was mayor of Farmington and Dismuke was the economic developer, then city administrator in the 1990s. He credited Dismuke with expanding the industrial park to the east side of U.S. 67 and helping to bring in Centene, among other corporations and businesses.

“So he had a high impact on the region, and probably an even bigger impact is that we refer to this area now as the Parkland,” Engler said, recounting how he, former Spokes owner and civic leader Dick Stange, and Dismuke held a general bull session at the popular restaurant and bar and observed, since mining had largely petered out in the area, perhaps it was time to move beyond those related monikers.

“We were trying to figure out what we could call ourselves that would be more inviting to St. Louis people willing to spend their money than Mineral Area or the Lead Belt, and we discussed it for an hour. I wanted to name it Land Between the Parks, Dick wanted Parkland and Jim was the deciding vote, he said the Parkland sounds better,” Engler said. “And so, within weeks of that we convinced the radio station (KREI) to start referring to itself as Voice of the Parkland, the hospital had just changed names and named themselves Parkland, and now I'd say we're known as the Parkland more than anything.

“So he had the deciding vote on that, which is a day-to-day thing that’s had a big effect on our area.”

Engler said Dismuke’s diplomacy and deal-making was also a significant factor in convincing Centene Corporation to locate a call center in Farmington, bringing in hundreds of jobs in 2000.

“His detractors would probably say he liked to spend money a lot to try to get economic development. He would tell you, you got to spend some to make things happen,” Engler said, as he recalled a time when negotiations with the corporation today valued at $46 billion dollars had broken down. “Jim is the one that said, ‘hey, you know, we can work this out. I'm gonna call him (Centene founder Michael Neidorff) and say, let's sit back down again. Let's try to come up with a better proposal.’

“Centene actually brought more people in than they originally promised, and that was due to Jim’s persistence.”

Mit Landrum also worked with Dismuke since Landrum has been active in Farmington leadership positions and on the Industrial Development Authority for decades.

“As economic developer, Jim got the incubator building going for the city on the east side industrial park, and down through the years, we've had probably 40 occupants,” Landrum said. “Some of them were pretty small. But others took quite a bit of space. If a prospect was coming to town and needed a place where they could set up and do some training, they could go in our incubator building. Jim was one of the main proponents of that.”

Dismuke also made “The Cube” happen.

“Jim got the building that we used to call it The Cube, it's in the East Side industrial park. Jim had spotted that down around Poplar Bluff. They had ordered a building for a prospect that was supposed to come to town and then backed out, that thing was sitting in a field, all these parts and pieces and it only had three walls,” Landrum said. “So we put in a bid and got the building pretty inexpensively, the IDA and Jim, a lot of it was Jim.

“We went to the citizens of Farmington and got a one-cent sales tax for one year to pay for the building and erecting it. It's had numerous occupants in it. We wound up selling it to a foundry operation that closed later, but then it eventually wound up in Joe Scott's hands. It's part of his Crown Valley operation.”

Landrum echoed Engler’s assessment of Dismuke’s cultivation of relationships for the benefit of the communities he served.

“He could connect with people. Jim was always big on relationships. We would get people in town and Jim would develop a relationship with somebody on the site selection team for some industry that was going to come in and, and we always managed to stay in there (on the list of possible sites),” Landrum recalled. “Our goal or strategy was to stay alive one more day (in the site selection process). That was our strategy. We figured if we could stay alive one more day, we would be the last town standing, eventually.”

Landrum said the need for an economic developer became apparent when U.S. 67 was built away from the downtown area. He said the late Larry Hughes was Farmington’s first economic developer and indicated Hughes provided big shoes to fill.

“And Larry was tremendous. He got Iron Mountain Forge to go in the industrial park, and he also got FMA, which was where Huffy wound up being. Jim got SRG Global in where Huffy was, that started out as an automotive wiring facility. He got that.

“Jim had been city manager in Park Hills and while he was there, Jim was successful in getting the glass factory to come in. And so he kind of had a resume. When he came, he hit the ground running. We developed a little formula as to how we would recruit businesses. We had a team of people, we would hear about a prospect, and get our team going. And Jim was a big part of it all.”

Born in Miami in 1932 to Robert and Doris (Rowell) Dismuke, Dismuke was raised in Jackson, Tennessee, by his grandmother, Annie Tom Rowell. After high school, he earned a bachelor’s degree of arts and religion from Union University in Jackson, then enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was sent to the European theater headquarters in Paris as a supply clerk. His obituary noted, however, he had trained as a medic.

After his stint in the Army, Dismuke and his family – with his first wife, Peggy Gaither, who later predeceased him -- moved to North Carolina so he could attend Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, where he received a Bachelor of Divinity degree. Dismuke served Broadmoor Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in an education and youth ministry capacity, and later served at Third Baptist Church and Delmar Baptist Church in St. Louis.

In the 1970s, Dismuke earned a master’s degree in urban affairs from St. Louis University. Following a job as assistant city manager in Berkley, Dismuke moved to Flat River, now known as Park Hills, and served six years as city manager. He was not only instrumental in bringing Flat River Glass to the area, he served as its first plant manager, overseeing everything from construction to start-up and operations.

Dismuke moved on to Fredericktown to be the city administrator for seven years before hiring on for a 12-year sting in as its assistant city administrator and economic developer, before retiring as city administrator.

After leaving full-time public service, his obituary reads, he continued to work in a part-time capacity for several years in St. Francois and Madison counties in economic development, completing his career in Fredericktown as part-time city administrator.

Dismuke also served as project manager for the St. Francois County Courthouse Annex, overseeing all phases of the project from planning to construction. Other projects Dismuke was proud to be a part of during his local career include the Veterans Administration satellite outpatient clinic, Farmington’s current nutrition center, Park Hills Senior Apartments and Nutrition Center, Cap America, Data-Dash, Centene Corporation and the Farmington Industrial Park among so many others.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Peggy Gaither, whom he married March 19, 1954 in Jackson, Tennessee; his grandmother, Annie Tom Rowell; granddaughters, Sarah Lorene Dismuke, and Sarah Nicole Whitener; and a sister, Gail of Wood River, Illinois.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Whitener Dismuke, whom he married June 28, 1997; son, Steven (Sandra) Dismuke of Fredericktown, Missouri; daughter, Lisa (John) Gerig of Alexandria, Virginia; and bonus son, Gary “Cody” (Kathy) Whitener of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; his beloved grandchildren, Zachary (Samantha) Dismuke of Maple Park, Illinois; William (Rebecca) Gerig, and Benjamin Gerig of Alexandria, Virginia, Alexander (Brittany) Gerig of Kernersville, North Carolina, Zackery Whitener of Biehle, Missouri, and Rachel Whitener of West Point, Texas; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Riley Dismuke, and Noah and Elsie Gerig; sisters, Joyce Long, and Sue Henson of Jackson, Tennessee; and special cousin, Mary Ann Frank of Columbus, Georgia.

His obituary reads, “Jim Loved his Lord, family, and work. He was a member of the Fredericktown Christian Church where he had recently been named an elder. He spent his life in service to others, working to make life better for all he knew. Jim will always be remembered as a patient, loving husband, dad and grandpa and friend with a bright, welcoming smile and arms open wide for a warm hug.”