Longtime Shop with a Cop organizer dies at 66

“He believed in Shop With a Cop with all his heart,” said Sheriff Dan Bullock, who hired Harris in 1996. “He was a good man, and he was a good friend of mine. I’m going to miss him terribly.”

For the first few months after Harris started, the jail was located in downtown Farmington and the jail population was 35. The jail moved to its modern location on Doubet Road in October 1996 and it didn’t take much time to surpass the new jail’s 180-bed capacity. Harris was there to help it along.

“Funny thing,” Bullock remembered. “When inmates would first come in, it wouldn’t be long before they claimed they needed to see the nurse, they had a headache, they needed something for the pain. Of course, we were pretty sure they were expecting to see some pretty young woman. But when Rod would show up — and he’s a big guy — they recovered pretty quickly.”

The former Air Force medic had grown up in the military alongside his two siblings, Mike Harris and Patty Mosier. Moving around a lot as they were growing up, Mike said they all learned to make friends quickly and deeply, “because you never knew how long you had with them."