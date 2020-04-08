Longtime Shop with a Cop organizer dies at 66

A community volunteer who helped build Shop With a Cop into a major holiday-giving haven for low-income kids died on Tuesday.
Rod Harris, of Bismarck, who retired in 2014 as St. Francois County Jail’s nurse, had recently been battling an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer. He was 66 years old, had been a nurse for decades, and also owned many properties and small businesses in the area.
A complete obituary will be published in the Daily Journal.
Every holiday season, Shop With a Cop pairs law enforcement members and first responders with low-income kids from the area who have been referred to the giving program by East Missouri Action Agency and school counselors.
The late St. Francois County Deputy George Cobb started the local branch of the holiday-giving program in 1992, serving 77 kids the first year.
Harris coordinated the program for several years before retiring in 2014 from St. Francois County Jail as its first-ever nurse, having clocked 18 years on the job. In 2013, the number of kids served reached 526 and has continued to grow to this day, with 537 shopping in December.
Even though, upon his retirement, he officially turned the reins over to jail employees Lora Henson, Tammy Romine and Amy Brenneke, he still kept a hand in the program every year, raising money, helping shoppers, and even arranging for Santa’s appearances.
“He believed in Shop With a Cop with all his heart,” said Sheriff Dan Bullock, who hired Harris in 1996. “He was a good man, and he was a good friend of mine. I’m going to miss him terribly.”
For the first few months after Harris started, the jail was located in downtown Farmington and the jail population was 35. The jail moved to its modern location on Doubet Road in October 1996 and it didn’t take much time to surpass the new jail’s 180-bed capacity. Harris was there to help it along.
“Funny thing,” Bullock remembered. “When inmates would first come in, it wouldn’t be long before they claimed they needed to see the nurse, they had a headache, they needed something for the pain. Of course, we were pretty sure they were expecting to see some pretty young woman. But when Rod would show up — and he’s a big guy — they recovered pretty quickly.”
The former Air Force medic had grown up in the military alongside his two siblings, Mike Harris and Patty Mosier. Moving around a lot as they were growing up, Mike said they all learned to make friends quickly and deeply, “because you never knew how long you had with them."
“You know, when you’re a military kid and people ask where you’re from, you learn to just say the last place you lived instead of explaining to them you don’t really have a hometown,” Mike said. “I was just so glad that Rod was able to put down roots here in Missouri, make it his home state, build his family and make so many friends.
"That meant a lot to him — his family and friends.”
Mike pointed out that Harris’ home church, Baptist Church of Bismarck, was of great comfort to him toward the end of his life.
Rod’s son Josh said he could attest to his father’s dedication to family, friends and church.
“This is all so very unexpected and heartbreaking,” he said. “But he didn't suffer and he went out graciously. He’s left us with a lot of good memories. We all spent a lot of time together, and we’re just a very close family. We’re pretty tight, we were with him all the time.”
Bullock said the loss of his friend and former colleague will be felt deeply.
“I’m going to miss hunting with him, he was an avid hunter and fisher, whether it was bow hunting or for squirrel, deer, and he was just a great guy to be around,” he said. “I’m going to miss him, he was there any time I needed him, he was a great friend.”
Bullock pointed out, even in death, Harris was doing his part for the kids who benefit from Shop With a Cop. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to any First State Community Bank, dedicated to “Shop With a Cop” in honor of Rodney L. Harris. All arrangements have been made with the family by DeClue Funeral Home.
Born on March 2, 1954 in Spokane, Washington, to the late Earl Thomas Harris and the late Doris Jean (Key) Harris, Harris left the world surrounded by the family and friends he loved. Survivors include his longtime companion, Janet Phegley; four children: Josh Harris & Sarah Bishop, Katie Harris, Kacie Harris and Carrie Harris; two brothers: Michael (Sonja) Harris and Patricia (Eddie) Mosier; six grandchildren: Gage Harris, Logan Harris, David Harris, Samuel Harris, Cash Baldwin and Keaton Sadler; nieces & nephews: Todd & Matt Harris, Mindi Cole and Ben Mosier; also surviving are many dear extended family and friends.
Viewing hours are private for immediate family only.
Funeral services to honor him will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Bismarck with Pastor Matt Sheckles and Pastor Mike Harris officiating. This will be a drive-in, parking lot service only. Attendees must stay in their vehicles and follow government and health officials' guidelines. The church will not be open to the public.
Interment and final prayers will be held at IOOF Cemetery concluding the service. He will receive full military honors presented by the United States Air Force and VFW Post 6947.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.