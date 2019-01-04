According to City Administrator Dan Bryan, 2018 was an excellent year for the city of Desloge and he is excited about what 2019 may bring.
During the past year the city has completed several projects and has one major project underway.
During 2018, Dollar General was able to move into a brand new location on Desloge Drive. According to Bryan, people are happy with the new location as it is much easier to access. The new location is just more than 9,000 square feet.
In addition, the new El Tapatio Restaurant opened in 2018. Bryan stated it was good to see a “sit-down” type restaurant in the city. Bryan reports that two additional businesses have approached the city about putting in restaurants within the city limits and it could happen this year.
Also during 2018, Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy moved from their location in the Imo’s plaza to an all-new location on Desloge Drive. This move included Clay Medical Supply and a new UPS store – three businesses in one new building.
In addition to new and relocated businesses, the city was able to complete several street overlays during the year. Bryan said the city sets aside $150,000 each year for overlay projects. The city then grades the streets on a scale of A through F to determine which streets most need the two-inch overlay of asphalt. This year Walnut Street from Parkside to Highway P, Ash Street, North Waller Street, Sycamore Street, Cedar Street, and Brim Street were all resurfaced.
New striping was completed on State Street, East Outer Road, Meadow Lane, Chestnut Street and Hawthorne Drive (Old Bonne Terre Road).
The parks department had a good year as well.
Through a Recreational Department of Conservation Grant, new trees were planted in Brightwell Park. The fence on field number three was brought in 200 feet making the field a regulation softball field. Bryan said he hopes this will encourage the development of a city league. The city also began selling signage in Brightwell Park and all of the money raised from sales goes back in to the park.
Bryan was pleased the city was able to hire Terry Cole as its first Parks and Recreation director. The position was brought over from a vacancy in the public works department and there is now full-time oversight of the city’s parks.
There is also a potential for a car dealership to come to the East Outer Road. Bryan says the businessmen wanting to build the dealership have all of the permits they need. They have hired an engineer and contractor as well.
According to Bryan, the dealership will likely start off as a used dealership, but the businessmen are in contact with two car manufacturers. The companies require two years of statistical data prior to granting a new dealership franchise.
The biggest project of the year is the beginning of the Desloge Drive rebuild. The street will be asphalt and all of the street-side parking and curbs will be concrete. Bryan states that all of the right-of-way is being absorbed into the project. The project began on Dec. 4 and the contractors have a 365-day window to complete the project.
Bryan is also excited about the new fitness trail he hopes to bring to the city. He will be working with officials to apply for a Missouri Department of Natural Resources grant through the Recreational Trails Program. If approved, the grant will allow for the addition of a half mile of hiking, biking, walking, and running trail in Desloge Park.
The best part of this new trail, according to Bryan, is that it will be ADA accessible. The new trail would also feature nine outdoor workout stations, which would include nine pieces of equipment including a leg press machine, a butterfly machine, a stair climber, chest press and an incline crunch.
Bryan says the trail would also incorporate a “trail head” and would include a drinking fountain, trash cans and benches along the path, and would be the only trail of its kind in the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.