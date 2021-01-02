Looking Back: Pam’s favorite stories of kindness from 2020

“Kindness is the new cool.”
This new phrase has become somewhat of a theme for people in the Parkland.
Spreading kindness encourages others to share kindness. Even the smallest acts of kindness and generosity make memorable impacts on others.
These stories from 2020 — with excerpts shown below — made an impact not only on the heart of this writer but also on those who were involved in each story.
A generous community: How Save A Lot’s Facebook post led to something much bigger
They say happiness is not made by what is owed, but by what is shared.
Recently, much happiness has been passed around the Parkland, and Bonne Terre Save A Lot has been at the hub of this happiness.
The store often promotes giveaways on its Facebook page and has weekly drawings in which customers deposit their receipts in a designated spot in the store. But the store’s generosity has quickly escalated into something amazing and inspiring.
Through word of mouth and their local social media page, Store Manager Clint Price and employees gave several turkeys away through the generosity of Marler’s Towing. What happened after that was almost unbelievable. Gift cards, more than 100 turkeys and Thanksgiving dinners were given away as the result of generous community businesses and residents. This included three young boys who stopped by the store with their grandfather to brighten someone’s day by paying for a free Thanksgiving dinner for a local family.
Price said his father always told him, “You can’t outgive God.”
The behind-the-scenes generosity by local businesses, combined with the efforts of Bonne Terre Save A Lot’s staff, are the most perfect examples of how so many were encouraged to help others and brighten local families’ Thanksgiving 2020.
Generosity, holiday spirit contagious in and around Bonne Terre
“It is more blessed to give than to receive.”
In this follow-up story, the community kindness that extended from Thanksgiving to Christmas was the angle.
This time Price and his wife, along with a few other couples, adopted some local families who needed assistance for Christmas. Once again, generous donations from local businesses and residents poured in to help with providing help to others.
At the time the story was printed, more than 40 small businesses and individuals had donated $12,000 to take care of local families and nearly 100 kids for Christmas.
“The response was amazing,” said Price, always humble in his contributions to others. “This was a community thing. People are amazing!”
The generosity stretched to Dec. 20 when Price joined off-duty Desloge officers and firefighters, Loretta Barnhouse, Dan Nier and others to randomly hand out hundreds of dollars in toys and gift cards throughout the city.
Barnhouse and her daughter, Misti, started this four years ago after seeing a similar giving operation on Facebook. This year, about 10 people donated to give gifts to more than 30 families.
“It was the best time ever,” Barnhouse said.
Barnhouse joined Price one afternoon to give out $5 bills to customers checking out at Save A Lot. Another tradition for her is providing first responders with meals for Christmas in honor of her dad who had a massive heart attack at Christmas time.
Price said some of the donations would not have been possible without the help of Barnhouse and Shelly Bess, another generous local resident.
“They are two very special ladies,” said Price. “This Christmas success would not have been possible without their efforts.”
He said, “Local residents and businesses have come together in multiple ways to help others in our community. This is how we show compassion for others and build a better community.”
Baby Georgia remembered
In one of the most-read stories of the year, local resident Ashley White shared the story of her beloved sweet daughter Georgia Erin.
“Five years it’s been since I’ve been able to hold my sweet Georgia.”
The agony had not faded from five years ago when Georgia Erin White passed away at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. She had stopped breathing while taking a nap at her daycare just two days earlier.
Ashley and husband Aaron and daughter Caroline, then 2, were devastated by the loss of baby Georgia.
Then Ashley’s sister Terrah tried to pull the family out of the depths of darkness with a tiny glimmer of sunshine: she asked people to donate new toys for young patients at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in honor of Georgia instead of purchasing flowers for her funeral.
The results were astounding. Now five years later, the family’s fears were quickly eased when they realized COVID-19 had not affected their toy collecting. When they delivered toys this year to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, their truck was jam-packed full of boxes of toys.
Shopping for, collecting and delivering toys in honor of their baby daughter Georgia helps to temporarily suppress their grief.
“We’ve tried to get back to ‘normal’ for the girls,” Ashley said, referring to daughters Caroline and Magnolia, “but it’s impossible to put a broken heart back together completely.”
Sometimes grief is what unites a community and encourages them to show kindness and generosity.
Ethan Bryan honored
Yet another instance is how the community rallied around Dan Bryan and Jackie Bryan when their 16-year-old son Ethan, a sophomore at West County High School, was tragically killed in a car accident on Sept. 16.
Bryan’s middle and high school teachers described him as a bright light, a hard-working student, and someone who was always kind and respectful. He was active in Student Council, choir, and a member of the Bulldogs baseball team.
This much-loved young man has been honored in several ways by the community, including the first-ever Ethan Bryan Memorial Tournament, a men’s and coed softball tournament held Oct. 17-18. Money raised from this event went to the Ethan Bryan Memorial Scholarship Fund, started by Dan and Jackie.
“Ethan was always smiling and seemed to have such a great attitude,” said Brett Meador, organizer of the event. “I wanted to embrace that and honor Ethan’s name.”
A recent dodgeball tournament at West County Middle School also raised money to fund the memorial scholarship.
Diving, ducking and dodging are what students and staff did Dec. 18 in a special dodgeball tournament. Students paid $2 each to participate in the tournament. The idea for the tournament came from eighth grader Ty Harlow who talked to Student Council members Bradey Buhrmester and Nolan Rawson. They shared the idea with Student Council Sponsor Melissa Pipkin and other council members. The fundraiser plan was later approved by school board members.
Twelve teachers and 86 students participated in the event which raised $200. The money was donated to the scholarship fund at First State Community Bank. Additional funds can be donated to the scholarship in Ethan’s honor at any local First State Bank location.
A celebration of #AubreyStrong
Sweet and smiling Aubrey May Matthews is another resident whose bright light warmed the hearts of many.
After 4-year-old Matthews passed away at home in October after bravely battling medulloblastoma for two years, her family’s deepest desire was to celebrate, honor and remember her in a special way.
“Her smile was so contagious and she never lost that beautiful smile even through the worst times,” her mom Samantha said.
The community rallied around the Matthews family – parents Jon and Samantha and sisters Madison, Jayden and Mylee – to celebrate Aubrey’s beautiful life.
Many people wore purple and held signs to show their love and support. Businesses displayed ribbons and balloons throughout town.
After the service at Harvest Christian Centre, Aubrey was taken in a horse-drawn carriage through the streets of Park Hills to her final resting place at Woodlawn Cemetery.
“This is not a funeral,” Samantha said. “It’s a celebration of Aubrey’s life.”
Sometimes uncertainty pulls people together at just the right times.
Davis honored with parade
The look on Irondale resident Neysa Davis’ face made it clear, she had no idea a parade had been planned in her honor.
Led by Irondale Fire Department trucks blaring their sirens, the parade took place in August. Davis sat on her porch with family and watched as each vehicle rolled by. At one point, Davis covered her face with one hand while she waved with the other, clearly overwhelmed with emotion when she realized so many had come out to show her their love and support.
Davis found out in March she has metastatic liver cancer. In a previous interview, she had explained that meant the original cancer came back and was now located in her liver. She has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
She has already survived so much by undergoing a kidney transplant in 1985, diagnosis of esophageal cancer in 2017 with follow-up treatments and surgery, and other medical incidents. With each diagnosis and complication, she shifted her life to meet the current circumstances of multiple doctor visits and treatments.
“I have been through a lot but I pray every day for strength to make it through,” she said.
Even in her darkest moments, Davis remains positive and continues to receive encouragement from family and friends and relies on her faith to help find comfort in the face of fear.
There were plenty of milestones for area residents that quietly slipped by because of the coronavirus. Canceling a child’s birthday party or other celebration due to the quarantine was something many had to do.
Some, however, were celebrated with parades. Grant and Laura Becker’s son Elliot was just one of many who celebrated his birthday with a parade lineup of fire trucks, police car, and vehicles filled with family and friends.
The big day turned out to be the perfect day for a parade, with a bright blue sky and Elliot – who turned 5 -- standing in his front yard with his brother and best friend Emery.
These stories are examples of how kindness has been woven throughout the community to tie people together in many different ways. Sometimes the situation has been sad, other times it’s been a moment of celebration. Regardless, these stories show the love and support local residents are always willing to give when people need it most.
They say happiness is not made by what is owed, but by what is shared. Clearly, some of the richest people live right here in the Parkland.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal