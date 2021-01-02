Looking Back: Pam’s favorite stories of kindness from 2020

“Kindness is the new cool.”

This new phrase has become somewhat of a theme for people in the Parkland.

Spreading kindness encourages others to share kindness. Even the smallest acts of kindness and generosity make memorable impacts on others.

These stories from 2020 — with excerpts shown below — made an impact not only on the heart of this writer but also on those who were involved in each story.

A generous community: How Save A Lot’s Facebook post led to something much bigger

They say happiness is not made by what is owed, but by what is shared.

Recently, much happiness has been passed around the Parkland, and Bonne Terre Save A Lot has been at the hub of this happiness.

The store often promotes giveaways on its Facebook page and has weekly drawings in which customers deposit their receipts in a designated spot in the store. But the store’s generosity has quickly escalated into something amazing and inspiring.