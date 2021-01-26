Lorch has 100 years of memories

From Hank Aaron’s 715th home run breaking Babe Ruth’s record to being among the first to ride to the top of the St. Louis Arch, Marcella (Sally) Lorch has witnessed some remarkable events in her century of life.

Through Heart & Soul Hospice’s One More Time program, Lorch, a resident at Farmington Presbyterian Manor, got a special birthday gift – a visit with her son, Dennis, and daughter, Sharon, in honor of her 100th birthday. Sharon lives in California and Dennis lives in Cape Girardeau. Heart & Soul Hospice coordinated with Presbyterian Manor to make the visit possible since visitors are not allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

As a girl, Lorch attended St. Elizabeth’s Academy, a Catholic school for girls in St. Louis. The first job she remembers was a salesperson position at her mother’s furniture store in St. Louis. She thinks she made about 20 cents an hour.

In addition to being in the stadium in Atlanta on that fateful day for Aaron, she attended a portion of the 1944 World Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the St. Louis Browns at what was then The Sportsman’s Park stadium.