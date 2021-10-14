 Skip to main content
Lose a ring? Did you give to the Tootsie Roll drive Friday?
alert top story

Lose a ring? Did you give to the Tootsie Roll drive Friday?

Tootsie Roll Drive
Knights of Columbus

The Bonne Terre Knights of Columbus are looking for the owner of a ring.

On Friday, they were collecting money in their annual Tootsie Roll Drive for the Campaign for People with Intellectual Disabilities. They collected that day at two gas stations: Circle K and Chuck and BJs in Bonne Terre. 

At the end of the collection that day, they emptied the containers and found a ring. They believe the owner didn't mean to place the ring in there. 

If you lost a ring that day in Bonne Terre, call Dan Howard at 573-760-5408. You must provide a description of the ring. 

