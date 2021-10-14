Lose a ring? Did you give to the Tootsie Roll drive Friday?

The Bonne Terre Knights of Columbus are looking for the owner of a ring.
On Friday, they were collecting money in their annual Tootsie Roll Drive for the Campaign for People with Intellectual Disabilities. They collected that day at two gas stations: Circle K and Chuck and BJs in Bonne Terre.
At the end of the collection that day, they emptied the containers and found a ring. They believe the owner didn't mean to place the ring in there.
If you lost a ring that day in Bonne Terre, call Dan Howard at 573-760-5408. You must provide a description of the ring.
