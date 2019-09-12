{{featured_button_text}}
Lottery luck strikes twice for Farmington couple
Missouri Lottery

Marilyn and Jimmie Lovelace are one lucky couple. Their ticket matched four out of five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball to win $50,000 in the Sept. 4 drawing. But it’s not the Farmington couple’s first brush with a Lottery win. The Lovelaces previously claimed a $3.7 million Lotto jackpot prize in 2007.

Jimmie said they like to play Powerball and Lotto, using Quick Pick to select their numbers. He purchased their latest winning ticket at Country Mart, 125 W. Karsch, in Farmington.

The winning numbers for the Sept. 4 drawing were 4, 8, 30, 52, 59, and the Powerball was 2. Jimmie noted they were only two numbers off the winning jackpot numbers, explaining that they had a “10” instead of the “8” drawn.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game that features jackpots starting at $40 million. Powerball drawings are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com or on the Lottery’s mobile app.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in St. Francois County won more than $11.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $1 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $2 million went to education programs in the county.

