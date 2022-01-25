Lotto winner claims $100,000 prize

“I never thought I’d win like that!” a Missouri Lottery Scratchers player exclaimed after uncovering a $100,000 prize on a “300X” ticket.

When asked what made him choose that particular ticket, he recalled, “It just looked good. It felt right.”

“300X” is a $30 game with over $45.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including one top prize of $1 million and one second-tier prize of $100,000.

He shared that he might use some of the winnings to buy a lake lot with a cabin in Missouri.

The winning ticket was bought at Casey’s General Store, 10 Flat River Drive, in Park Hills.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in St. Francois County won more than $13.9 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $1.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $4.87 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed in St. Francois County, visit MOLottery.com.

