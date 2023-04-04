The Viburnum community is well on its way in its preparation for this year’s Love Thy Neighbor Program. The program is a ministry the area churches engage in to help those in the community fix or repair their homes.

“We do for people what they can’t do for themselves, just like Jesus did for us what we can’t do for ourselves,” said Justin Perry, pastor of Viburnum First Baptist Church.

The Love Thy Neighbor Committee is taking applications for projects to undertake during the designated work week of June 26.

For more information and project applications, log onto the Viburnum First Baptist Church webpage at https://www.fbcviburnum.com/about. Look for the ministry tab and follow that to the Love Thy Neighbor information. Information about the project can also be found on Viburnum First Baptist Church’s Facebook page.

“We already have several projects lined out for this year but we encourage people to still submit their request for work, as many times we can work those projects in or even moved them to next year’s work,” said Brant Hubbs, one of the organizers and project coordinators.

Cheryl Mayfield, another member of the Love Thy Neighbor committee said, “We are so blessed with all the volunteers we have every year, and this year it looks like we are well over 150 volunteers, of which over half are hardworking youth.”

Mayfield helps to create a theme for the week’s work and adds an element of energy and fun in the week’s activity. All volunteers pay a fee to work during the week to fund the projects, along with purchasing wristbands and T-shirts for the group.

The week’s work involves a lot of organization of materials, tools, trailers, portable restrooms, meals, drinks, workers, schedules, laundry, showers, and worship services at the end of each day. Around a dozen meals are coordinated by Paula Clements, a member of the Love Thy Neighbor committee who receives a lot of help from area churches.

“We have a great fun crew of all ages who help to prepare the meals, drinks and delivers them to work sites, as well as taking care of all the trash we create,” she said.

A gospel singing, one of the major Love Thy Neighbor fundraising efforts, will be held at 6 p.m. April 30, at the Viburnum First Baptist Church.

“This has become a really fun event that fills every seat in the church and then some,” said Lance Mayfield, one of the committee organizers, “The gospel singing is the reason for the event, but the cake and pie auction is the part everyone looks forward to.”