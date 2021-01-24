Low-income housing project coming to Fredericktown

Siders said 10 of the units will be set aside for developmentally disabled residents. He said the Senate Bill 40 board will subsidize those rents.

"Most of our individuals get $700 a month in Social Security and they try to live on that," Siders said. "They try to pay rent, utilities, food and everything else. So subsidizing that will bring down those rents a little bit for those."

The rent amount of the units will be determined based on income and there will be two waiting lists, one for the 30 low-income units and one for the 10 set aside for the developmentally disabled individuals.

Hartle said pest control is part of the plan, so every two or three months they will go in and spray all the units and that will be management's turn to go through and look. He said the state will come in every year and inspect both the paperwork and the units themselves.

MCSC plans to provide a wide range of established services and programs to all the tenants of Meadows of Fredericktown. They will have a full-time service coordinator onsite and will provide help with housing stability, employment, mental health, quality of life and social and community connections. There will also be a food pantry nearby.