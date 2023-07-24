Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced the promotion of Lt. Jason J. Cluver, Troop F, to captain and designated commanding officer of Troop E, Poplar Bluff, effective Aug. 1.

Cluver joined the patrol on Feb. 1, 1998, as a member of the 75th Recruit Class. Upon graduating from the patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop E, Zone 13, Madison and Iron counties.

In 2003, he transferred to Troop F, Zone 1, Cole and Callaway counties. Cluver was promoted to corporal and assigned to Troop F, Zone 7, Cooper and Howard counties, on Nov. 13, 2005. He transferred to Zone 12, Gasconade and Osage counties, on Feb. 5, 2006.

On March 1, 2008, he transferred to Zone 1, Cole and Callaway counties. Cluver was promoted to sergeant on July 1, 2011, and assigned to Zone 9, Montgomery County. On December 1, 2017, Cluver was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the Professional Standards Division at General Headquarters in Jefferson City. He transferred to Troop F on April 1, 2021.

Captain Cluver grew up in Decatur, Illinois. He graduated from Warrensburg-Latham High School in Warrensburg, Illinois. Cluver earned a bachelor's degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois, in 1997. He completed Leadership in Police Organizations in 2017. Cluver graduated from Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command in 2021. Captain Cluver and his wife have three children.