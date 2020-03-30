MAAA schools extend closure to April 30

The MAAA Superintendent Association announced Monday that it will extend the school closures through April 30 to continue to safeguard students and staff from COVID-19.
The conference schools extending the closure include Arcadia Valley R-2, Bismarck R-5, Central R-3, Farmington R-7, Fredericktown R-1, Kingston K-14, North County R-1, Potosi R-3, Ste. Genevieve R-2, Valley R-6 and West County R-4.
“As the past week has shown, the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to spread through most of our counties,” the letter stated. “We have been diligent in our decision-making process when asking how our school districts can make a difference in slowing the spread of this disease. At this time, we feel that returning to school next week would be detrimental to the efforts of our local health authorities and healthcare providers as they work to battle and slow the progress of the virus.”
The letter said the decision has been made to extend school closures for all MAAA schools (listed above) through April 30. During this time, all school events, including extracurricular activities, competitions, clubs, field trips, ceremonies, parent meetings and committee meetings are postponed.
According to the letter, this decision was made following President Donald Trump’s announcement Sunday that he would extend federal social distancing guidelines to April 30, and also after consulting local health authorities.
“As circumstances continue to fluctuate, it is difficult to predict what our situation will be a month from now. With that being said, we tentatively plan on welcoming students and staff back on Friday, May 1,” the letter stated.
The superintendents said they know that extending closures will introduce further strain on their districts’ families but they cannot ask their students to return to school before the spread of this disease has passed.
“We must safeguard the health of our families by making decisions that are in the best interest of our community. Over the past few weeks, we have been encouraged by the spirit and fortitude of our communities. We see you reaching out to help others, configuring meal services for those in need, continuing student learning in new and innovative ways, and strengthening our bonds by sharing our experiences. We see you, and we applaud you. We are making history, and this tenuous time will be remembered by how we respond, adapt, and overcome.”
The letter said even though schools are not in session, the districts are still available for their families. They asked that families reach out with any questions or concerns they have and that the districts would find the necessary resources and answers. Teachers will send instructional materials via packets or online classrooms and continue to stay in touch with parents and students through parent emails, student school emails, video calls, phone calls, and third-party apps such as Thrillshare and Remind.
The superintendents also shared news from last week from Commissioner of Education Dr. Margie Vandeven for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education that Missouri state assessments are canceled for the school year.
“We hope this will alleviate some stress for our students, faculty, and staff as we navigate the next several weeks,” the letter said.
In closing, the superintendents said, “We know that you have many questions. Please know that we continue to work on our plans and will share them with our families as we move forward together. Thank you for your patience, your support, and your understanding.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.