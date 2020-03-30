MAAA schools extend closure to April 30

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“As circumstances continue to fluctuate, it is difficult to predict what our situation will be a month from now. With that being said, we tentatively plan on welcoming students and staff back on Friday, May 1,” the letter stated.

The superintendents said they know that extending closures will introduce further strain on their districts’ families but they cannot ask their students to return to school before the spread of this disease has passed.

“We must safeguard the health of our families by making decisions that are in the best interest of our community. Over the past few weeks, we have been encouraged by the spirit and fortitude of our communities. We see you reaching out to help others, configuring meal services for those in need, continuing student learning in new and innovative ways, and strengthening our bonds by sharing our experiences. We see you, and we applaud you. We are making history, and this tenuous time will be remembered by how we respond, adapt, and overcome.”